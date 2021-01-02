Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

What are we all playing this new year weekend?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd January 2021 / 9:00AM

Featured post People dancing round a bonfire in an illustration from 'La Bretagne ancienne et moderne'.

Hallo again, and a happy new year to you! We’re slowly rousing from our slumber before RPS returns on Monday the 4th but while I’m briefly up to grab a wheel of cheese to gnaw on in bed, I may as well ask: what are you playing this weekend? New year, new games? New gaming habits? Though I understand old habits die hard, I say after falling back into The Binding Of Isaac over the hols. But enough about me, officially I’m not even here; what’s up with you?

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

The tenth RPS Christmas cracker

I don't know about you, but I'm glad we're nearly done at this point

3

The ninth RPS Christmas cracker

A nice pun

12

The best game you missed in December 2020: Suzerain

Make a constitution check, please

42

The eighth RPS Christmas cracker

This one is genuinely my favourite

15

