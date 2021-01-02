What are we all playing this new year weekend?

Hallo again, and a happy new year to you! We’re slowly rousing from our slumber before RPS returns on Monday the 4th but while I’m briefly up to grab a wheel of cheese to gnaw on in bed, I may as well ask: what are you playing this weekend? New year, new games? New gaming habits? Though I understand old habits die hard, I say after falling back into The Binding Of Isaac over the hols. But enough about me, officially I’m not even here; what’s up with you?