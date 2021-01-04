Cyberpunk 2077 romance options: how to romance Judy, Panam, Kerry, River, and Meredith

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game all about player choice, and that includes romance options. Aside from one-night stands and hiring prostitutes, there are a handful of more fleshed out characters who you can get to know and, if you play your cards right, you can start a more meaningful relationship with them. Our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide will walk you through how to romance Judy, Panam, River, Kerry, and Meredith, so you don’t have to worry about whether you’re making any wrong decisions during your journeys.

Spoilers follow, obviously. You’ve been warned.

Cyberpunk 2077 romance options

With romance in Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red have attempted to offer a more realistic portrayal of love, sex, and relationships than many other RPGs before it. NPCs have their own tastes and preferences just like the player, and only if you are compatible with each other can the spark of romance be lit. These tastes include sexual preferences, which means V’s voice type and body type both govern which NPCs you can romance.

Long-term relationships very much exist within Cyberpunk 2077, complete with their own quests and side-missions. On the other end of the spectrum, if you desire you can engage in as many one-night stands as you like with male or female Joytoys you’ll find in Night City. Establishments which offer such services are marked on your in-game map, so you’ll know where to go if you want to engage these Joytoys.

Who can you romance in Cyberpunk 2077: options for male and female V

Here are all the characters you can romance in Cyberpunk 2077, and their requirements:

Judy – V must have female voice and body type to romance

– V must have to romance Panam – V must have male body type to romance

– V must have to romance River – V must have female body type to romance

– V must have to romance Kerry – V must have male voice and body type to romance

– V must have to romance Meredith – No requirements to romance

Below we’ll walk you through how to romance each of these characters in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as how to achieve the most positive ending to a romance that Cyberpunk 2077 offers.

How to romance Judy in Cyberpunk 2077

Judy Alvarez is a member of the Moxes gang, and is the best Braindance expert in Night City. You’ll meet her fairly early on in Cyberpunk 2077’s main story, where she helps you through your first Braindance session. To romance her, you’ll need to have a feminine voice and body type.



After that, Judy will be pulled back into your story as part of the Automatic Love main quest, which requires you to try and track down Evelyn Parker again. Call her whenever prompted, and you’ll keep the option of romance alive. This quest, once finished, will trigger a new quest, The Space In Between. Likewise, this quest then leads into Disasterpiece, then Double Life. Throughout these quests, just keep Judy in the loop, involve her in the quests as much as possible, and don’t piss her off. Just do what she says.

After this, there’s a more personal line of quests involving Judy, starting with Both Sides Now and ending with Pyramid Song. Two things to watch out for here:

At one point Judy asks you what the plan is for dealing with a certain character: kill them, or spare them. You can ask Judy what she would prefer. Again, just do what she says.

During the Pisces quest, your “ally” Maiko will attempt to change the conditions of the plan Judy had formed. Do what Judy says, and when prompted, draw your gun. Note: If you don’t kill Maiko in this scene, Judy will reward you with a kiss on the cheek afterwards. If you do kill Maiko, Judy is too shocked to do anything, and just walks off. Don’t worry though. Let a few days pass, and she’ll call you again. You haven’t damaged your chances with her.



At the end of Pyramid Song, you’ll have the opportunity for things to turn physical. Use the option with the “Touch” prefix. Romantic as hell, right? The next morning, after she asks how you felt about last night, you should respond with “The beginning of something amazing” to start a longer-term relationship with Judy.

Judy romance good ending

There’s been some confusion about how to get the good ending with Judy, rather than the altogether more miserable ones that a great many players seem to be ending up with.

The key decision relates to the big choice you make in the final main quest, and your chosen way of “dealing” with Johnny Silverhand. When the choice arrives, you must let Panam and her family help you against Arasaka, which is only possible if you’ve completed all of Panam’s quests and side jobs before embarking on the final quest. This is the solution to Johnny that allows you to keep V’s body. If you take this path, you’ll be able to continue your romantic relationship with Judy beyond the boundaries of Night City, and things will end on a far more positive note.

How to romance Panam in Cyberpunk 2077

Panam Palmer is an ex-Nomad who you’ll get to know during various quests that take you outside of Night City proper and into the surrounding Badlands. To romance her, you’ll need to have a male body type.

The main quest associated with Panam’s story is called Ghost Town, and it begins in Act 2 of the game, after you speak with Rogue in the Afterlife bar in your attempts to track down one Anders Hellman. This will lead into Lightning Breaks, and then Riders On The Storm. As with other romance options, everything is fairly straightforward. Don’t push any very obvious wrong buttons, side with her over Saul during your talk in the hut, and you’ll keep the option of romance alive and well.

Pick every “Touch” option you can along the way, and don’t worry if you get rebuffed during the Riders On The Storm quest. This does happen. Continue to side with Panam and pick every “Touch” or “Scrooch Closer” dialogue option possible through the With A Little Help From My Friends and Queen Of The Highway side job quests. In the latter quest, you’ll have the option to kiss her. Hard to miss this, as there’s a big kiss icon next to the right choice. At the end of the quest, you can kiss her again and thank her for being there for you.

Panam romance good ending

If you’re confused about how to get the best possible ending with Panam (including the mid-credits conversations), don’t worry. The solution is exactly the same as the one to make for the good ending with Judy. In the first of the ending missions, when given the choice, you should let Panam and the rest of the Aldecaldos help you. This requires you to have completed every quest involving Panam, all the way up to Queen Of The Highway – which of course you will already have done if you’ve been romancing Panam.

If you pick this option, then you’ll have a lovely epilogue with Panam and the others, and during the credits Panam will call you to let you know that she’ll be late home due to a sandstorm, and that she’s lucky to have you. It’s by far the most positive ending you can have with Panam, and it shows that you stay together beyond the final moments of the game.

How to romance River in Cyberpunk 2077

River Ward is a detective at the NCPD who V first meets during the side-quest I Fought The Law in Act 2 of Cyberpunk 2077. To romance him, you’ll need to have a female body type.

The I Fought The Law side-quest requires V to investigate the death of the previous mayor of Night City. This is where you’ll meet River, as it soon transpires that he’s investigating the mayor’s death too. Complete this mission, and River will soon call you for help regarding a more personal matter, triggering the quest: The Hunt.

No real dialogue choices to make here, but you do have to make sure River and Randy stay alive throughout the quest. Scan everything in the Braindance, and pick “Edgewater Farm” as the location when the choice arrives. Stick with River throughout, and both he and Randy will stay alive by the end of the quest.

Sometime later, River will call you and ask you to drop by. Accept his offer to proc the quest Following The River. The right dialogue options from here onwards are fairly obvious. Tell him you missed him, flirt at every opportunity. While looking out over the river, choose the option “I can see what you’re doin’.” when it comes up, followed by “Just don’t fall in love…”. After this, you’ll have the opportunity to kiss him, which will trigger a sex scene.

The morning after, River will ask you what it all meant to you. Here, the final choice is what matters. Choose “[Kiss] Yes.”, and you’ll start a longer-term relationship with River.

How to romance Kerry in Cyberpunk 2077

Kerry Eurodyne was a member of Samurai, Johnny Silverhand’s old band, and he’s still around in V’s time, looking much the same. To romance him, you’ll need to have a masculine voice and body type.

The first step to finding Kerry in Cyberpunk 2077 is to complete the side missions involving Rogue and Johnny: Chippin’ In, and then Blistering Love. After this, you’ll be able to embark on the Holdin’ On quest, where you’ll meet Kerry for the first time in the present day.

From here a string of side quests involving Kerry will reveal themselves one by one, starting with Second Conflict, then A Like Supreme and Rebel! Rebel!. Your first important choice comes after that last quest. Kerry will text you after a while, to which you should respond with “Who doesn’t like explosions and races, right?”.

This will prompt a new string of side quests with Kerry: I Don’t Wanna Hear It, then Off The Leash, and finally Boat Drinks. In Off The Leash, while talking to Kerry on the balcony, the main dialogue options to look out for and choose are:

“[Lean] Glad we got a moment to ourselves”

“You can tell me”

“But you did make it”

“Maybe it’s time you stopped being afraid”

[Kiss Kerry] Yes.”

The final quest, Boat Drinks, gives you a chance to further this relationship with Kerry. On Kerry’s yacht, you should choose the following options:

“[Sit] Yeah”

“[Stand] Let’s play!”

“Let’s rip the whole fuckin’ boat apart”

“[Help Kerry]”

“[Kiss]”

This series of choices will culminate in a rather unusual sex scene wherein V and Kerry have sex in the midst of the burning, flaming yacht. Afterwards, on the beach, you should choose the “Hug” option when it arrives in order to start a longer-term relationship with him.

How to romance Meredith in Cyberpunk 2077

Meredith Stout is a Corpo executive who you’ll meet very early on in the main Cyberpunk 2077 storyline. You can have any body or voice type you wish and still romance Meredith – although “romance” is putting it a bit heavily.



There’ll be an option to call and make a deal with her before you enter the Maelstrom gang hideout in The Pickup. It doesn’t matter whether you accept the money chip she hands you or not. Just don’t attack her bodyguards.

After this quest is fully resolved, she’ll send you a text, to which you should respond, “Shame. Was starting to like you…”. She’ll offer a meeting place. Tell her “I’ll be there.” Then go to the location, and you’ll be treated with a sex scene with Meredith. That’s the full extent of this romance option.

