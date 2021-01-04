Cyberpunk 2077 third-person mod gives V scary legs

If you’ve spent hours in Cyberpunk 2077‘s character creator only to be disappointed that the first-person RPG rarely lets you see your gorgeous V, then I have some good news for you. A modder has created a third-person mode so you can see V’s beautiful backside as you play. It works pretty well while you’re running around normally – just be mindful that whipping out a gun contorts V’s body into a terrifying Slinky.

This third-person Cyberpunk mod was made by “Jelle Bakker” on Nexus Mods. It lets you see V in four different third-person styles: centering the camera behind V, placing them slightly to the left or right of the screen, or a front camera so you can see their beautiful face (be warned: the controls become backwards if you use this one). Take a look at me messing around with the angles in the video below.

Aside from V’s legs operating independently from her body while shooting, it’s a nice mod. It makes it feel a little like GTA, and I like seeing the fancy clothes I’ve dressed my character in (she looks considerably better now than in the RPS Cyberpunk fashion show). Unfortunately, aiming down sights doesn’t work, but the other controls still work well. It’s worth noting that it’s a work in progress though, so it’s possible some of this will be fixed in the future.

If you fancy giving it a try yourself, you’ll first need to install the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod by “Yamashi”, which has a few bug fixes and lets you access a debug console. Then you can download the TPP WIP Third-Person Mod right here. There are different versions for male and female V’s, so do make sure you get the right one.

Full instructions on how to install the mod are here, but the quick version is: extract the Cyber Engine Tweaks files into your \Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64 folder, then extract the TPP mod files into Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64\plugins\cyber_engine_tweaks\mods. Load up your game in windowed borderless, press B, and boom! Third-person V with frighteningly twisty joints.

If you’ve yet to get Cyberpunkin’, have a gander at our Cyberpunk 2077 review. It’s a good game, albeit pretty darn buggy. CD Projekt Red released a bunch of bug fixes over the last month though, and there are more patches expected in the coming months too.