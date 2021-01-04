Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
8

Cyberpunk 2077 third-person mod gives V scary legs

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

4th January 2021 / 12:58PM

V has very dead eyes with the Cyberpunk third-person mod.

If you’ve spent hours in Cyberpunk 2077‘s character creator only to be disappointed that the first-person RPG rarely lets you see your gorgeous V, then I have some good news for you. A modder has created a third-person mode so you can see V’s beautiful backside as you play. It works pretty well while you’re running around normally – just be mindful that whipping out a gun contorts V’s body into a terrifying Slinky.

This third-person Cyberpunk mod was made by “Jelle Bakker” on Nexus Mods. It lets you see V in four different third-person styles: centering the camera behind V, placing them slightly to the left or right of the screen, or a front camera so you can see their beautiful face (be warned: the controls become backwards if you use this one). Take a look at me messing around with the angles in the video below.

Aside from V’s legs operating independently from her body while shooting, it’s a nice mod. It makes it feel a little like GTA, and I like seeing the fancy clothes I’ve dressed my character in (she looks considerably better now than in the RPS Cyberpunk fashion show). Unfortunately, aiming down sights doesn’t work, but the other controls still work well. It’s worth noting that it’s a work in progress though, so it’s possible some of this will be fixed in the future.

If you fancy giving it a try yourself, you’ll first need to install the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod by “Yamashi”, which has a few bug fixes and lets you access a debug console. Then you can download the TPP WIP Third-Person Mod right here. There are different versions for male and female V’s, so do make sure you get the right one.

Full instructions on how to install the mod are here, but the quick version is: extract the Cyber Engine Tweaks files into your \Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64 folder, then extract the TPP mod files into Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64\plugins\cyber_engine_tweaks\mods. Load up your game in windowed borderless, press B, and boom! Third-person V with frighteningly twisty joints.

If you’ve yet to get Cyberpunkin’, have a gander at our Cyberpunk 2077 review. It’s a good game, albeit pretty darn buggy. CD Projekt Red released a bunch of bug fixes over the last month though, and there are more patches expected in the coming months too.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cyberpunk 2077 review

A big, beautiful and broken mess

250

Cyberpunk 2077 romance options: how to romance Judy, Panam, Kerry, River, and Meredith

Learn which characters you can romance in Cyberpunk 2077

1

Cyberpunk 2077 crafting: blueprints, infinite crafting components, and more

How to make infinite components, money, and gear

Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms: how to get Legendary Gorilla Arms cyberware

With Gorilla Arms, you'll win every fistfight in Night City

Latest articles

Red Dead Redemption 2 is your Steam Awards game of the year

7

The PC gaming hardware we're most looking forward to in 2021

Your gaming hardware guide for 2021

1

Jurassic World Evolution is free on the Epic Store right now

2

This Korean horror show using Imagine Dragons is killing me

6