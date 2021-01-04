Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Have You Played... Prototype 2?

Just my Hulk

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

4th January 2021 / 7:30AM

Featured post James Heller from Prototype 2 flying towards the ground with his big blade arms

The only reason I know the name of Prototype 2’s protagonist (Sgt. James… hang on, let me be sure… yeah, Sgt. James Heller) is because I just Googled it. I think the story involved the playable goodie from the first game turning bad and infecting people with some type of supervillian zombie disease. Also your wife… and daughter (?) are dead.

There’s no point in fact-checking any of this because the one thing I’m certain of is that the story is shite and not the reason anyone should ever play Prototype 2. Luckily the game more than makes up for its lack of narrative weight with its ridiculous over-the-top video game violence, though. It is incredibly stupid. And thoroughly enjoyable because of that.

Heller is a superhero man who has big, strong arms that can transform into humongous blades, stretchy tendrils and Wolverine claws. You use these powers to murder the shit out of absolutely everyone.

Essentially, you’re a modified Incredible Hulk, travelling through the city by running up buildings and gliding long distances, before smashing down onto the ground and demolishing everyone and everything within close proximity. Enemies are imbecilic cannon fodder, which isn’t necessarily a tick in the positives column for most games, but it is here. Their role is to make you feel like the best video game killingman there’s ever been, and they do that perfectly.

Sure, it’s not a great game – it’s probably not even near the top of the best superhero games list – but you can still have a lovely, video game-y destructive time.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Prototype 2

The Mercer Seat

59

Activision Slices Up Radical, Prototype 2 PC Still On Track

66

Prototype 2 Not On PC Until July, Play Thelemite Instead

10

Prototype 2: The Saddest Game In The Whole World

79

Latest articles

The last RPS Christmas cracker

Dawn of the final day. We return to work tomorrow.

18

What are we all playing this new year weekend?

Well?

140

The tenth RPS Christmas cracker

I don't know about you, but I'm glad we're nearly done at this point

10

The ninth RPS Christmas cracker

A nice pun

12