Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Nier: Automata's final secret has been discovered

Lauren Morton

Contributor

4th January 2021 / 10:38PM

She'd probably do a lot better if she pulled her headband up a bit.

Nier: Automata is a secretive enough game already, I gather, what with its multiple endings and unpredictable story and all. Apparently there’s still been one pesky secret to uncover, as teased by the developers themselves, which one clever player has finally managed to uncover after hours of work. 2B officially has nothing left to hide.

Back in 2018, Platinum Games revealed in an interview (translated by Gematsu) that there was still a final secret hiding in Nier: Automata that they wouldn’t reveal. Years later, it’s finally been uncovered by Lance McDonald who has managed to reverse engineer the input for a particularly handy command. It’s not a glitch, McDonald explains, but a proper cheat code programmed into the game.

In the video above, McDonald explains that there is a precise location and sequence of buttons you’ll need to execute in order to pull the cheat off, along with some hints on how to do it successfully as it can be a bit tricky. Do beware, it sounds like you’re effectively spoiling the end of the game for yourself since this command skips over the entire thing.

Normally, McDonald says you’d have to complete Nier multiple times to unlock some handy functions on the start screen such as the chapter select option, a debug mode, and a debug room, and an in game trophy store. With this cheat code in hand, you can skip directly from the game’s first boss fight to a post credits scene. Back at the start screen, you’ll have access to these new functions.

Apparently this is the real deal. Nier director Yoko Taro responded to the find on Twitter by noting that it occured three years and ten months after the game’s launch while Nier’s official account confirmed it as well.

They say that the final secret has indeed been discovered, but if I know anything about modders, tinkerers, and speedrunners, this likely isn’t actually the last morsel of knowledge that they’ll wring out of Automata. It’s the last secret the developers know about, maybe, but there’s always more to uncover.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Nier Automata

More than meets the eye

99

An inheritance from a long-lost relative demands you live surrounded by Nier: Automata or Cyberpunk 2077 statues

40

Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 is coming in April 2021

45

Please watch this man perform videogame soundtracks on his Mongolian string instrument

4

Latest articles

Bethesda might be teasing the Elder Scrolls 6's location, maybe

14

Red Dead Redemption 2 is your Steam Awards game of the year

12

The PC gaming hardware we're most looking forward to in 2021

Your gaming hardware guide for 2021

2

Jurassic World Evolution is free on the Epic Store right now

2