Red Dead Redemption 2 is your Steam Awards game of the year

Gather round the fire, possemates, the votes for the yearly Steam Awards are in and you lot have decided that Rockstar’s cowboy adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 was the game of the year in 2020. Come have a look-see to find out if anything you voted for during the awards wound up lassoing itself a win.

RDR2 took the top spot for game of the year, which I can’t personally argue with. I may have even voted for it, but I’ve slept since then. I certainly played a heck of a lot of the online portion of the game in 2020. Despite a rocky launch on multiple storefronts when it arrived on PC at the tail end of 2019, it seems everyone else must have come around on it as well.

It also snagged the win for “outstanding story-rich game”, which I can’t speak to because I’ve been entirely absorbed by RDO and never touched the singleplayer bit. A crime, I know. Here’s Matthew Castle in this here video review to tell you about that part instead.

Unsurprisingly, Half-Life: Alyx got the votes for “VR game of the year”. I’ve not played it myself, but it sure seems like it would have been an upset for Valve’s own game not to take that one home, right? Graham dubbed it “the Half-Life game you’ve been waiting for” in his Half-Life: Alyx review so it certainly seems well-earned.

As for the other awards, Fall Guys is “better with friends” while The Sims 4 takes home “sit back and relax”—lots of EA games arrived on Steam only last year, remember. Ori And The Will Of The Wisps won top marks for visual style and Doom Eternal snags the soundtrack award. You can spot the winners in the remaining categories over on Steam.

By the by, the Steam Winter Sale is just about to wrap up as well. You have until 10am PST / 6pm GMT tomorrow, January 5th to sneak in your last sale purchases. If you need a bit of help deciding on what to snap up, here’s what you should buy in the Steam sale.