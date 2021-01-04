Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Valorant leak reveals new agent is another tricksy teleporter

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

4th January 2021 / 4:50PM

With Valorant‘s current season (or Act) finishing up next week, you might find yourself wondering what new stuff is in store for Riot Games’ magical tactical FPS. Well, according to a Russian leak, a new character is on the way. It looks like Agent 14 will be a new sneaky teleporting lad named Yoru, who can fake footsteps and turn himself completely invisible. I already don’t want to fight against him.

The leak videos below were first shared over the weekend by YouTube channel “БАЧОК” (which Google translate says means “Tank”), giving an idea of this possible new character’s abilities, as well as a look at what the next battle pass might contain.

His kit reminds me a little of Omen’s, the current edgy teleporting character that Matt Cox (RPS in peace) so liked to stealth around with. Have a watch for yourself (though if you haven’t been practising your Russian it might be a little bit difficult to understand).

Thanks to the vid and a helpful translation from Reddit user “kuroi_kaze_” we know Yoru’s potential abilities all involve a cheeky bit of subterfuge. His Z skill will send fake footsteps out, which could be used to bait enemies in thinking you’re wandering in that direction. His X ability is a flash which will pop and blind players after hitting a surface.

Pressing C places a portal which you can set to be still or zoom along the ground. Yoru can then teleport back to it when he fancies (a bit like Sombra in Overwatch). Last but not least, his Ultimate ability (Q) makes him invisible and invulnerable for a limited time.

It’s not just the new character that’s been leaked though, the next battle pass and some pretty key art (used in the header image above) have been revealed too, which you can catch a glimpse of in this vid.

This stuff looks pretty legit, but it is still a leak, so take it all with a pinch of salt.

Valorant’s third Act is expected to end sometime next week, with Act 4 following not long after. Hopefully we’ll find out some official details about this shifty interdimensional agent soon.

In the meantime, you could read my epic tale of why it’s a bad idea to bake banana bread and play Valorant at the same time.

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

