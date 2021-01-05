Cyberpunk 2077 Monowire: free Legendary Monowire location

The Monowire is one of the most powerful and flashy pieces of cyberware you can come across in Cyberpunk 2077. A melee weapon composed of a thin whip-like wire only a molecule in thickness, the Monowire delivers extremely high damage when fully charged. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Monowire guide, we’ll show you how you can get your hands on the Legendary Monowire for free, instead of having to pay ridiculous amounts of money to obtain it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Monowire overview

The Monowire is one of three powerful melee cyberware weapons available in Cyberpunk 2077 – the other two being the Mantis Blades and the Gorilla Arms. The Monowire is used in much the same way as any melee weapon, from fists to katanas: you can block attacks with right-click, deliver a flurry of light attacks with left-clicks, or hold left-click to charge up a heavy attack.

Monowire Charge mechanic:

What’s unique about the Monowire is its charging mechanic. While equipped but not used, its charge will increase from 0% to 100%, increasing its potential damage. A light attack will expend about 20%, while a heavy attack will expend all of your current charge, dealing higher damage the greater the charge level.

You can see the charge level of your Monowire in faint blue text just to the left and right of your reticule. See the screenshot below for clarification. I agree, it’s stupidly hard to see.

Free Legendary Monowire location

The Monowire comes in three different rarities: rare (blue), epic (purple), and legendary (gold), with the legendary dealing the highest damage. But rather than fork over ludicrous amounts of money at a Ripperdoc to obtain your first Monowire, just follow the steps below to get an easy Legendary Monowire, completely for free!

The Legendary Monowire location is right next to the “Charter St” Fast Travel point in Watson, a short distance to the north-east of your apartment. See the below map if you need. Fast Travel to “Charter St”, or if you haven’t discovered it yet, head to that point on the map from the nearest travel point you have.

From here, look past the fast travel point and you’ll see that the road splits into two, with the left road sloping down and to the left. Just before the road turns left, you’ll see a wrecked car on the left side, with a load of rubbish bags stacked next to it. Climb over those bags and up onto the fence, and jump down.

There are enemies nearby and you’ll likely get a call from Regina telling you about a job here, but you can ignore it. Right in front of you, below the billboard, is a garage door. Open it, and on the left you’ll see a crate. Inside is the Legendary Monowire. Happy birthday, V!

All you need to do now is leave this place, go to the nearest Ripperdoc and have them attach the Monowire to your arms. Easy!

And that's all there is to it! Now you've got one of the most powerful weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 with the Legendary Monowire.