Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy location & quest: should you keep or sell Skippy?

Skippy is potentially one of the strongest weapons you can find in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s also unique even by Iconic weapon standards, because this small, unassuming Smart Pistol houses an AI which actually talks to you and offers you important choices after you pick it up. Learn the right choices to make and the location of this powerful weapon with our Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy guide.

Spoilers follow, obviously. You’ve been warned.

Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy location

To start off your journey with the Legendary Smart Gun known as Skippy, you’ll have to head to a particular Point Of Interest on the Cyberpunk 2077 map. See the border between Heywood and Santo Domingo? The two districts are linked in the middle by a pair of bridges – and there’s an unexplored location at the start of the lower bridge (on the Heywood side). That’s where Skippy resides.

Take a look at the map below if you’re unsure where to go to find Skippy’s location:

Once you’re tracking this location, just let the game guide you to the right point, which happens to be a tiny alley with a dead body hidden away in it. A briefcase is open on the floor next to the body, and inside it is Skippy. Pick it up, and the fun will begin.

Stone Cold Killer or Puppy-Loving Pacifist mode?

After chatting with your newfound gun a little, Skippy will ask you to choose a setting for the gun: Stone Cold Killer, or Puppy-Loving Pacifist. But which should you pick?

First off: Skippy is a Smart weapon, which means it has guided bullets. The choice you make relates to which body part of the targeted enemy you’d like your shots to home towards:

Stone Cold Killer: all shots are headshots (and therefore lethal).

Puppy-Loving Pacifist: all shots are legshots (and therefore non-lethal).

But don’t pick Stone Cold Killer! There’s a hidden catch that Skippy doesn’t tell you about, and it comes into effect after you’ve downed 50 enemies with Skippy:

If you picked Stone Cold Killer , then after 50 kills Skippy will lock itself into Puppy-Loving Pacifist mode forever, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it.

, then after 50 kills Skippy will lock itself into Puppy-Loving Pacifist mode forever, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. If you picked Puppy-Loving Pacifist , then after 50 “kills” Skippy will ask you why you chose this option: If you pick the “killing is wrong” dialogue option, then Skippy will continue with Puppy-Loving Pacifist forever. If you pick any other option, then Skippy will flip and lock itself into Stone Cold Killer mode forever.

, then after 50 “kills” Skippy will ask you why you chose this option:

So, if you want to continue with the headshots-only mode of Skippy for longer than just the first 50 kills, you must first pick Puppy-Loving Pacifist, and then pick any option except “killing is wrong” when Skippy talks to you after the first 50 downed enemies.

Skippy quest (Machine Gun): keep or sell Skippy?

No matter what happens before and after the first 50 kills, after a while Skippy will talk to you again, bringing up the topic of its previous owner. This will start Skippy’s side-quest: Machine Gun.

The quest is very straightforward. It turns out that the gun’s original owner was none other than Regina – the fixer with the eyepatch who talks to you lots about cyberpsychos. Once you present Skippy to her, you’ll be prompted to make a choice: sell Skippy to Regina for roughly 7000 eurodollars, or turn and walk away, keeping Skippy for yourself.

Needless to say, if you’re stuck with the Puppy-Loving Pacifist version of Skippy, then you may want to consider selling it to Regina. But Skippy in Stone Cold Killer mode is a frightfully powerful gun – one of the strongest in the game, in fact – so if you played your cards right earlier, and Skippy is stuck in Stone Cold Killer mode, then it’s well-worth holding onto as a secondary or even a primary weapon depending on your choice of Cyberpunk 2077 build.

Can you upgrade Skippy?

You can’t upgrade Skippy in the traditional sense of upgrading weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 using components. But Skippy automatically scales to V’s level, increasing in damage every time you level up, which keeps the gun from falling into obsolescence.

You can also attach up to two mods to Skippy to augment its capabilities. I’d recommend attaching two mods which increase headshot damage if you’re using Skippy in Stone Cold Killer mode. It’s simply a massive damage boost, seeing as all of Skippy’s shots will be headshots.

And that's how you can get your hands on Skippy, and keep the mouthy pistol the way you like it indefinitely.