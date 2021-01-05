Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Slay The Spire is becoming a board game

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

5th January 2021 / 2:32PM

Here it is, the best news of 2021 so far: Slay The Spire is being adapted into a board game. The tabletop treatment will turn Mega Crit Games’ fab little deck-building roguelike into a four-player cooperative adventure. Much like the video game, you’ll have to craft a deck and collect relics to beat up the baddies, and ultimately Slay that Spire.

This is exactly the sort of pick-me-up I needed at the start of a pretty dreary new year.

Slay The Spire was my gateway into deckbuilders, and I’m absolutely delighted it’s branching out into the world of board games. Slay The Spire: The Board Game is being made by Contention Games (who also made the tabletop deckbuilder Imperium: The Contention), and they’re launching a Kickstarter for it this spring.

Details are light so far, but Contention’s website says the STS board game will be for one to four players, take 45 minutes to play per player, and will be a “cooperative deck-building adventure”.

“Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and finally become strong enough to Slay The Spire!” They say. That’s basically the description of the video game too, so here’s hoping it’ll be a familiar experience.

The fact it’s for one to four players suggests to me that we might be able to play as each of the four characters currently in the video game; the Ironclad, the Silent (best girl), the Defect and the Watcher. It would be lovely if they made nice little figurines of them all to push around a board. I’ve also always wondered what a co-op Slay The Spire might be like. Gosh, I’m already far too excited for this.

If for some reason you’ve yet to play Slay The Spire (The Video Game), then leave right now and go do that. We reckon it’s one of the best PC games of 2020, as well as one of the greatest PC games of the decade. Our Slay The Spire review calls it “a miracle of design”, and I truly couldn’t put it better myself.

