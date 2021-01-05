Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

1

The Weekspot podcast: games of 2021

Thanks, Wikipedia

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

5th January 2021 / 6:00PM

Featured post One of Ghostwire: Tokyo's supernatural characters standing on a path

Regularly your recap of the last seven days in PC video gaming, this week’s show is a little different as you’ll hear us mainly chatting about all of the lovely video games we’ll be getting our hands on over the course of the next twelve months.

Everyone was off work for a fortnight, so there weren’t many information snacks for Matthew’s news gob. So, while not necessarily news, we’ve decided to lump our chat on our most anticipated games of 2021 in the Headlines and Hot Takes bit. From Far Cry 6 to Ghostwire: Tokyo, Hitman 3 to Gotham Knights, if it’s out this year, and one of us saw it on Wikipedia’s 2021 in video games page during the recording, we chatted about it on this week’s episode.

For Show and Tell, I decided to revisit the big, burly lot in Gears of War, and fired up the recently released DLC for Gears 5. I enjoyed Hivebusters quite a bit because it reminded me how much I love shooting manky-looking maggot men. Also, in an attempt to feel young again, I had a go on 2020’s biggest 2018 game, Among Us.

As we look forward to 2021, we decided to reflect on the year that was 2020 for this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews. We also thought picking games that came out only a few months ago would mean we’d actually get some right. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag and answering your Burning Questions.

To check out this week’s edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you’ve got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.

Who am I?

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

More by me

