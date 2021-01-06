Best Sniper in Warzone: a guide to Sniper Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Sniper Rifles dominate Call Of Duty: Warzone and its sprawling, rooftop-dotted landscape. They always have, and they always will, thanks to the invaluable trait that a single headshot from a bolt-action Sniper Rifle is a guaranteed kill. So the question is: which sniper rifle do you use for that perfect headshot?

Our Best Sniper in Warzone guide will walk you through the four snipers on offer in Season 6 of Warzone. We’ll go over the stats of each one, before talking about how each sniper stacks against the others.

This article was written by Ollie Toms and James Law.

Best Sniper in Warzone

Currently, the best sniper rifle in Warzone is the HDR, no question. It may be slow and cumbersome to use, but the most important thing with a sniper rifle in Warzone is guaranteeing that one-shot-kill headshot – and with a properly kitted HDR you can pretty much eliminate bullet drop, making that headshot much easier to earn than with other rifles.

We’ll talk more about how the HDR earns its place at the top in a moment. First, let’s take a look at the below stat table, taken from our Warzone weapon stats guide:

Name Damage Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % Dragunov 140 | 136 | 70 | 63 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 2-6 208 10 4.00s 484ms 91% Rytec 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 165 5 5.47s 680ms ??? HDR 250 | 112 | 107 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 31.5 5 4.40s 617ms 87% AX-50 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 40 5 4.15s 617ms 88% Pelington 703 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 54 5 5.10s 550ms 95% LW3 - Tundra 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 47 5 3.00s 650ms 95% M82 250 | 112 | 102 | 91 1-2 | 1-2 | 1-3 | 1-3 180 5 3.00s 700ms 95%

Now that we’re all on the same page regarding the sniper rifles’ traits and stats, let’s take a closer look at each one and their relative viability in the ever-dangerous world of Warzone.

HDR – Best Sniper in Warzone

The HDR is the biggest, slowest, and best sniper rifle in Warzone. Why, you might ask, does it supercede the AX-50 when they both share the same damage profile, and the AX-50 is faster to fire, to reload, and to aim down sights? Because the HDR can be equipped with the 26.9” HDR Pro barrel, which makes it pretty much as close as you can get to a hitscan gun in Warzone.

With our ideal HDR loadout, you can just point at someone’s head and click, and they’ll die. And really, that’s what sniper rifles are all about. They’re not there to be quick, or to fire often. They’re there to eliminate threats before it ever becomes a gunfight. And the HDR is by far the best rifle to use for this purpose.

AX-50

The AX-50 offers a smoother and faster ride than its marginally bigger sibling, the HDR. It’s a more forgiving rifle, simply because if you miss your shot, you can fire another shot faster than the HDR can. But as I said, this advantage pales in comparison to the advantage of eliminating bullet drop.

But the AX-50 does have one more trick up its sleeve: lower recoil. Why does recoil matter on a sniper rifle, you may ask? Because it affects the aim punch of the rifle, and how quickly and accurately the rifle returns to its starting position. This means with an AX-50 you’re less likely to lose your target after firing than you are when using an HDR. It’s still not enough of an advantage to contend with the HDR’s Pro barrel, but I’ve also learnt not to underestimate the power of low recoil on a sniper rifle.

LW3 – Tundra

Boasting the fastest bullet velocity of the Cold War sniper rifles, the LW2 – Tundra is the best of the new bunch for straight-up sniping. Put on the Airborn Wrap to eliminate flinch when you’re hit – one big advantage over MW snipers. It basically means when you get shot, your character is almost undisturbed, letting you line up a headshot if you keep your cool.

A common theme with the Cold War snipers is their bullet velocity – they’re not as fast as the Modern Warfare ones like the HDR, which is essentially a hitscan gun at most ranges. For all of them, you’ll need to deck them out for bullet velocity, which puts them at a bit of a disadvantage. This means the Tiger Team barrel on the LW3 – Tundra. By default, their bullet velocities are about the same as Modern Warfare’s ARs, so try to modify your aim to compensate.

Pelington 703

The Pelington 703 is the gun you’ll be after if the LW3 – Tundra handles just a little too slowly for your liking. You’ll need to kit this thing out with bullet velocity-increasing attachments like the Wrapped Suppressor and 27.2” Combat Recon Barrel, as well as a couple ones that help cut your sprint out and ADS time. Kitted out correctly, this gun will feel a bit like the Kar98k from Modern Warfare thanks to that snappy ADS and one-shot headshot.

M82

In another tale of semi-auto sniper rifles being underwhelming, this gun beats the Dragunov thanks to its ability to one-shot headshot in Warzone. However aside from this, it struggles in all other areas. Firstly, your bullet velocity is atrocious, meaning you’ll have to be on the ball for getting those tiny little headshot windows on enemies, which means you’ll need to improve it with attachments. This means you can’t use your attachments in other areas, like to make the gun’s mobility better, so all in all the M82 has a bit of a rough time in Warzone.

It’s also not fast enough at firing to rival the likes of the DMR 14 either, so there’s usually a better candidate for your gun slot.

Rytec AMR

Warzone’s Anti-Material Rifle is exactly that. With its unique explosive and thermite round attachments, it can lay waste to a vehicle in just a few shots. But against players, the Rytec falls short compared to the other bolt-action snipers.

The trouble with the Rytec is that the thermite and explosive rounds enormously reduce your bullet velocity, meaning it’s extremely difficult to land shots at long ranges against players. But without these rounds, it’s simply a sub-par sniper rifle with extremely high recoil between shots. You can minimise this recoil with the right combo of attachments, but then your ADS speed will be utterly awful. It gets to the point where you’d just be so much better off with an HDR.

Dragunov

The Dragunov is a formidable weapon, but more so in standard Modern Warfare than Warzone, thanks the latter’s inflated health pools. Far outstripping its fellow sniper rifles in the fire rate department (including the other semi-auto sniper in this category, the new Rytec AMR), the fact remains that the Dragunov is incapable of incapacitating a fully armoured enemy with a single shot, which makes it far less potent a threat-neutralizer than the HDR or the AX-50.

The effect is compounded in sniper battles, with two teams gunning for each other across hundreds of metres from separate rooftops. Having to expose yourself for the time it takes to hit two or three or four shots is really not good enough. Not when the enemy HDR-user only needs to land one shot to end the battle. In the current meta, there’s really no point in taking a Dragunov over any other sniper rifle.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you're a master of the Warzone Sniper Rifles arsenal, and you're ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test.