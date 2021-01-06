Call Of Duty: Warzone's next patch will nerf its most overpowered guns

It won’t be long until the DMR’s reign of terror comes to a close in Call Of Duty: Warzone. Raven Software announced on Twitter that the next weapon balance update is “coming soon” with the overpowered rifle getting hit by the nerf hammer, alongside three other guns that are dishing out a bit too much pain as of late: the Type 63 rifle, Mac-10 SMG, and dual Diamatti pistols.

Don't fret! We've heard you and a balance update is coming soon to address concerns about the DMR 14, Type 63, Mac 10, and dual pistols. ⚖️⏲️ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 5, 2021

Since all of the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War guns were folded into Warzone in December, it didn’t take long for players to realise that the DMR tactical rifle was head and shoulders above the rest. I gave it a go myself, and my word, is it something. You’d think a semi-automatic weapon would be at a disadvantage, but nope, pull the trigger fast enough and you’ll take someone out frighteningly quickly. And with little recoil and high accuracy to boot, it’s no wonder players are flocking to the thing in droves.

The Type 63 is basically the DMR’s shoddier counterpart; not as good, but still very strong. Then there’s the Mac-10, a rectangle which shreds – it just shreds at close range. Not to mention the dual Diamatti pistols. They’re burst-fire handguns which require you to point vaguely in the direction of your opponent, click your mouse rapidly, and bam, that’s a tango down.

It’s worth noting that these balance changes are exclusive to Warzone, so these weapons won’t be nerfed for Cold War’s multiplayer modes. A strong decision in my books, as they seem fine to me in regular multiplayer and it would seem a bit much to tank their stats across the board.

Over 30 weapons were jammed into Warzone from Cold War, so balance issues were almost an inevitability as Cold War weapon stats differ from Warzone and Modern Warfare’s offerings. Honestly, I’m surprised more weapons haven’t been outed as totally broken, who knows what’s going to dominate the meta next.