Cyberpunk 2077 max level: what is the level cap for XP, Street Cred, and Attributes?

Earning experience and watching your levels tick upwards in Cyberpunk 2077 is a pretty great feeling. But if you’re starting to wonder when those numbers will stop ticking and you’ll become the most powerful V that you can be, you’ve come to the right place. Our Cyberpunk 2077 max level guide will walk you through the maximum character level you can reach in a playthrough, as well as your maximum Street Cred and the level cap for each of the five Attributes governing your build.

What is the max level in Cyberpunk 2077?

The level cap in Cyberpunk 2077 is level 50. Once you hit this max level, you’ll stop earning experience from your activities throughout Night City.

Of course, you can continue to progress and upgrade your character by upgrading your weapons, clothing, cyberware, and other equipment; but the days of gaining a new attribute point every so often will be over.

Cyberpunk 2077 Street Cred level cap

Street Cred is another type of experience you can increase during your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough. Higher Street Cred allows you to use various high-end pieces of equipment, increases the content available at vendors, and unlocks new Gigs for Fixers across Night City.

The Street Cred level cap is level 50, just like your main character level cap. You’ll stop earning Street Cred after you hit this lofty milestone.

Cyberpunk 2077 Attributes cap

You’ll no doubt have learnt that with each new character level, you’ll gain an attribute point which you can use to increase one of your five attributes: Body, Reflexes, Technical Ability, Intelligence, and Cool.

The maximum level for each of these attributes is level 20. Given the number of attribute points you’re given over the course of an entire playthrough, that means you can only max out 3 attributes to level 20 (which leaves you with 5 points leftover for the two remaining attributes).

So you’d better get planning on your choice of Cyberpunk 2077 build!

That's all you need to know about the level cap in Cyberpunk 2077.