Have You Played... Nioh?

Nioh might be my favourite soulslike game (alongside its big brother Nioh 2), because it twists Miyazaki’s wonder formula into an action RPG that’s more akin to Diablo than Dark Souls.

Forgive me, for I’m about to sound like that Marks & Spencer “This is not just food…” ad person. Yes, it’s got that tough soulslike outer shell, but bite deeply, firmly into its centre and you’ll discover an even more complex flavour. One that’s positively oozing with loot.

Not only is there plenty of loot to hoover up, the combat is as snappy and as complex as you want it to be. It features three stances – low, medium, and high – All of which will drastically alter the way your weapon handles, with some combos even requiring you to flow between them all seamlessly. I know it sounds daunting, but trust me, I’m dreadful at Street Fighter and still managed to string together a few sweet moves, so I’m sure you’ll be much better than me.

Another fun thing about Nioh: you can invoke spirit animals which’ll alter your stats, sure, but they’ll also let you go Super Saiyan and perform bombastic special moves. I was particularly fond of my bull, called Kato, who made my sword and I shiny and flame-y. Cheers bud.