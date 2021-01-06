Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Sci-fi shooter Outriders announces new release date and free demo

Lauren Morton

Contributor

6th January 2021 / 5:43PM

As with oh so many games originally planned for 2020, Bulletstorm devs People Can Fly’s shooter Outriders has slipped into 2021. They’ve announced a new date now, a bit later than the February mark they’d previously mentioned. The good news is that they’ll be putting a free demo in players’ hands in February instead and launch will happen not too long after in April.

In an announcement today, the Outriders team say that they believe it’s important for players to try it themselves before launch. They’ll be publishing a free demo on February 25th which will take you through the first few hours of the game. You’ll be able to play in singleplayer or co-op with all four of the game’s classes. More interesting yet, you’ll be able to take the character and progress from the demo into the full game at launch. That will be on April 1st. No joke, they assure.

You can get a gander at Outriders’ shooty folks and their sci-fi powers in that trailer up there. Nevermind that outdated release date of course. The Outriders team has been sharing even more info in some videos about the game’s classes and systems if you’re keen for more.

Square Enix have also previously announced that Outriders will have cross-platform multiplayer, so that’s something to look forward to as well.

Outriders is now launching on April 1st. You can find it over on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Your console-owning co-op pals will also be able to find it on PlayStations, Xbox boxes, and Stadia.

Lauren Morton

