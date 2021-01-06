What Remains Of Edith Finch hits Xbox Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass for PC is starting off the new year strong by adding the mysterious What Remains Of Edith Finch. It’s a first-person exploration game poking round the strange, sprawling house built by the possibly-cursed Finch family over generations. It’s a bit of an RPS fave, and will arrive on Microsoft’s subscription service on January 14th. This is one I’ve been meaning to get my hands on for ages, so now I truly have no excuse.

“Edith Finch earned every tear, every laugh and every moment of joy,” Adam Smith (RPS in peace) said in his What Remains Of Edith Finch review. “It’s two hours, maybe just a little over, with no padding whatsoever. In those two hours you’ll see and do more than most games will ask of you in twenty.”

The glowing praise doesn’t end there though, the RPS Hivemind reckons it’s one of the best games of the 2010s, has some of the most satisfying architecture in PC games, and former VidBud Alice Liguori even built part of the game in The Sims 4.

If that’s not quite your thing, then you might be pleased to find out DC superhero fighting game Injustice 2 hits Game Pass for PC on January 7th. Then Neoverse and YIIK: A Postmodern RPG both arrive on January 14th too.

Alas, the new year also marks the departure of a couple of good’uns from the service. Say a fond farewell to FTL: Faster Than Light and My Friend Pedro, which will no longer be available as of January 15th (however, FTL is currently on sale on Humble for just £1.74, which you should absolutely take advantage of because it’s brilliant).

There are some changes in the console department as well, which you can check out on the Xbox News Wire.

Xbox Game Pass for PC continues to be a pretty great deal, costing just £1/$1 for your first month, with the price going up to £8 / $10 monthly after. A load more goodies were added last month too – including Among Us, Monster Train, Doom Eternal and more.