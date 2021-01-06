Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Zachtronics release free multiplayer solitaire game

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th January 2021 / 11:55AM

Big stacks of playing cards in a screenshot from Nerts! Online.

The fiends behind puzzle games including Opus Magnum and Shenzhen I/O have released a free competitive multiplayer solitaire game, named Nerts! Online. They’d played this version of the card game in their office, then after the pandemic hit they made a digital version, which they’re now sharing with everyone for free on Steam.

While Zachtronics created their own version of solitaire for Shenzhen I/O (and later released it as a standalone game), Nerts has been around for at least 90-odd years. The infallible Wikipedia tells me it’s also known as Racing Demon, Peanuts, Pounce, Racing Canfield, Scramble, Squeal, and Scrooge. If I’d made up one of those names myself, you’d never know. They’ve put their own spin on it, mind.

“We learned about [Nerts] from our artist Kyle, who has played it for years, and started playing it after lunch in the Zachtronics office,” they explain. “Over time we added more to it, including house rules, longer tournaments, and even a theme song.

“When we started working from home in early 2020 we made a rough version of the game to play over the internet, which eventually (nine months later) was cleaned up and turned into this. The game includes a few Zachtronics additions, like players being allowed to move cards between their Nerts pile and their tableau after Nerts has been called.”

You can play Nerts! with your Steam pals or solo. Yes, it does play that theme song and have that dramatic announcer voice.

Nerts! Online is available free from Steam now for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Zachtronics say, “It’s free, but you do technically unlock card backs by owning our other games, so let’s pretend that’s a legitimate monetization strategy.” Sure!

I mean, I would recommend you check out their other games. Most are fiendish puzzle games about constructing machines and programming devices, then optimising routines for efficiency. Tom Francis told us all about the joys of optimisation in Opus Magnum. They’ve ventured beyond that, mind – the visual novel Eliza is great.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Best Sniper in Warzone: a guide to Sniper Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The best Sniper Rifles of the Warzone revealed

Call Of Duty: Warzone's next patch will nerf its most overpowered guns

1

Minecraft Earth is shutting down this summer

Best AS VAL loadout and class setup in Warzone - plus in-depth AS VAL stats

Here's the best loadout for the new AS VAL assault rifle in Warzone.

Latest articles

Best Sniper in Warzone: a guide to Sniper Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The best Sniper Rifles of the Warzone revealed

Call Of Duty: Warzone's next patch will nerf its most overpowered guns

1

Minecraft Earth is shutting down this summer

Best AS VAL loadout and class setup in Warzone - plus in-depth AS VAL stats

Here's the best loadout for the new AS VAL assault rifle in Warzone.