Are there any VR games you're looking forward to in 2021?

Earlier today, we got a glimpse inside Ian Hitman’s head with a trailer for Hitman 3‘s new VR support. Except we didn’t, really, because support has thus far only been confirmed for the PSVR and not for our superior PC-based virtual reality headsets.

So it’s got me thinking. Is there anything to be excited about in VR gaming in 2021?

That looks pretty good, doesn’t it? That it also adds VR support for Hitman 1 and 2 as well is just marvellous. Please bring it to PC.

Anyway: this isn’t a skeptic asking the question about 2021. I’m already sold on virtual reality as a concept, and I already have enough great games to play that I’m not looking for a single game to justify the whole medium in 2021. I am looking for new games to play, however. 2020 brought Half-Life: Alyx, Star Wars Squadrons, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and several Linkin Park songs for Beat Saber. I currently don’t know of anything remotely as exciting that’s on the way in vR land in 2021.

Should I be more excited by Sniper Elite VR? Should I be pumped for the new game from the makers of Arizona Sunshine? Are there new indie VR projects in the works to rival Boneworks or Beat Saber and I just haven’t heard of them yet?

God I love Beat Saber.

If the answer is no, and 2021 will be a quiet year for fans of placing your eyeballs against computer screens, let’s all agree not to tell the VR naysayers. I wouldn’t survive another tiresome round of “SeE iT’s NoT tHe FuTuRe” hot takes.