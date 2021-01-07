Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

I adore people recreating mundane places in AAA level editors

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th January 2021 / 5:24PM

A screenshot of Edinburgh's old Sighthill flats recreated in Far Cry 5 by Mojo Swoptops.

When I first built a blocky version of my house in Quake level editor Worldcraft, I couldn’t have imagined what would be possible two decades years later. With multimillion-pound technology and libraries of professional assets, modern level editors can turn your dreams into stunning worlds. So I’m delighted when people use all that to recreate mundane places, especially when they’re close to home. Case in point, today I saw someone has used Far Cry 5‘s level editor to recreate some Edinburgh flats that were demolished years back. Wonderful.

The Sighthill blocks are the work of YouTuber “Mojo Swoptops”, who has also used the Far Cry 5 editor to make scenic Edinburgh landmarks like the Forth Bridge and Princes Street in the 19th century, as well as fancy fictional places like The Lion King’s Pride Rock. But drab blocks of flats, that’s the stuff for me.

Ubisoft built a colourful post-apocalyptic world for Far Cry 5, let people create their own spaces in it, and even stuffed the editor full of assets from several Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry games, and people are here making demolished flats. This brings me so much more joy than the uncanny sanitised Edinburgh of Forza Horizon 4, and not just because I’m bitter that the racing game cut off Leith.

“If I could I would have sprayed PAM I LOVE YOU I’M SORRY CALL ME on the side of the football changing rooms bit,” Swoptops joked on Reddit.

Go on, do Leith’s banana flats next. Capture the empty vibes of Ocean Terminal shopping centre. Or the horrors of the Cowgate on a Saturday night in peak stag weekend season. God, at this point of lockdown I almost feel nostalgic for that.

The way Sighthill went down, mind, is something Ubisoft’s tech team would be proud of.

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Far Cry New Dawn

A study in purple

80

Wot I Think: Far Cry 5 - Lost On Mars

Partial Recall

60

Wot I Think: Far Cry 5

Freedom, at a price

88

Far Cry: New Dawn release date, gameplay, trailers, editions, pre-order bonuses

Neon post-apocalypse

Latest articles

Airborne Kingdom's arabesque steampunk is an absolute delight

Flappy burg

4

Why won't anyone fight me in Apex Legends' cool new boxing ring

4

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 123: the whales/Wales/wails special

Creatures of the deep

2

AMD's Radeon RX 6700 and 6700 XT could be here by the end of March

1