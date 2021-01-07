Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

2

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 123: the whales/Wales/wails special

Creatures of the deep

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

7th January 2021 / 4:00PM

Featured post A screenshot showing Edward Kenway from Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

It’s the new year! And, like everyone else, as the first weeks of January creak by, we turn our thoughts to Sir Anthony Hopkins, two versions of whom join us on this week’s Electronic Wireless Show podcast. Pick your favourite Hopkins in the comments. The Anthonies’ surprise appearance was precipitated by this week’s theme, via listener Malcolm, who emailed in with the suggestion ‘best whales’. Because we thought there might not be enough whales in games, we also added Wales (the country) and a special wails (the sound) Cavern Of Lies.

Tangents this week include, fairly obviously, whaling and what whales might taste like, what role Matthew would have in a whaling operation, and events we have attended where actors have been dressed as video game characters. Also: Matthew reaffirms he didn’t eat any fruit as part of his main Christmas meal.

A screenshot from Nantucket showing a man in silhouette, staring into the giant and terrible eye of a whale

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who loves marine animals and close harmony singing.

Sadly no Welsh or Whelsh merch in our merch store yet.

If you want to email in with suggestions for future themes, you can reach us at podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

Links
Congratulations to Sir Anthony Hopkins for being bold and reaching 45 years of sobriety. I know he’s an avid listener.

Nate mentions Nantucket, a terrifying Moby Dick whaling management game from 2018. Adam (RIP in peace) reviewed it and found it repetetive, but enjoyable. “It’s a fine place to spend time, even if a lot of that time is spent against the grindstone,” he said, “and the more I play, the more there is to do and see.”

We discuss the whale-oil based economy of Dishonored, an excellent series of games.

I bring up Maid Of Sker, a v. Welsh game courtesy of being developed and published by Wales Interactive, and inspired by a ghost story from a real house in Wales. I reviewed it and thought it were alright.

Matthew points out that Edward Kenway, protagonist of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, is well Welsh. Nate tries this with Gordon Freeman, but we are unconvinced.

Honourable mentions to the whales in Age Of Empires and the Wales in Ni No Kuni.

Recommendations this week: reading about the script changes on Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, from Matthew; reading about someone who hacked former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s personal details from a picture of boarding pass and then spent ages trying not to get arrested, from Alice; and the Nautilus Prime vape, from Nate.

Alice Bell

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

I adore people recreating mundane places in AAA level editors

3

Airborne Kingdom's arabesque steampunk is an absolute delight

Flappy burg

4

Why won't anyone fight me in Apex Legends' cool new boxing ring

4

AMD's Radeon RX 6700 and 6700 XT could be here by the end of March

1

Latest articles

