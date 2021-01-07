Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Twitch removes PogChamp emote after star's comments about US Capitol riots

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

7th January 2021 / 12:05PM

Twitch have removed the popular PogChamp emote from their streaming platform, following comments made by the emote’s star about the violent riots in the US Capitol last night. The announcement came just a few hours after the face of PogChamp, fighting game personality Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez, made inflammatory remarks about the riots on social media, “encouraging further violence”.

“We can’t in good conscience continue to enable use of the image”, Twitch said.

Last night, the US Capitol was violently stormed by Trump supporters spurred on by the President’s baseless claims of voter fraud. Guitierrez called for “civil unrest” for one of the rioters who was shot and killed inside the Capitol building, encouraging followers to watch a “gruesome” video about her death.

“We’ve made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today,” Twitch announced.

PogChamp was an image of Gutierrez’s face in a sort of shocked expression, and was one of the most popular emotes on Twitch. The phrases that spawned from it, “pog” and “poggers”, have not only become a huge part of Twitch culture, but gaming culture in general.

“We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on,” Twitch added. “Its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself – and it has a big place in Twitch culture. However, we can’t in good conscience continue to enable use of the image.”

Twitch said they’ll be working with the community “to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch.” Their Twitter thread is already full of big and small streamers alike throwing in suggestions.

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Yesterday's Warzone gun nerfs weren't strong enough

AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is back in stock in the UK

1

Cyberpunk 2077 studio deny rumour about 'cut content' returning

8

Have You Played... Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes?

Kept you playing, huh?

11

Latest articles

Yesterday's Warzone gun nerfs weren't strong enough

AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is back in stock in the UK

1

Cyberpunk 2077 studio deny rumour about 'cut content' returning

8

Have You Played... Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes?

Kept you playing, huh?

11