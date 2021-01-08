Dying Light 2 says exciting news is coming soon despite departure of narrative designer

Dying Light 2 didn’t have much in the way of news to share throughout 2020, but it seems Techland are hoping to change that for 2021. In January 2020, they announced a delay without naming a new release window for their next zombie romp and have been rather quiet since. Although narrative designer Paweł Selinger has now announced his departure from the company, Techland say he’s “left a large piece of himself” with Dying Light 2 and that they’ll have news about the game to share soon.

Selinger’s announcement is over on LinkedIn where he says he’ll be leaving the company after 22 years. “I would like to express my gratitude to the company that has allowed me to develop and fulfill myself for half of my life,” he says. “Techland, I will always be rooting for you, as well as the great people I have met thanks to you. I wish you that Dying light 2 and subsequent projects will become world hits.”

Following Selinger’s post, Techland have circulated a statement to several sources, confirming his departure and ending with mention of “exciting news”.

Paweł Selinger, who has been the Narration Designer for the last two years, decided at the end of 2020 to end his cooperation with Techland and to pursue his further career elsewhere. Paweł spent most of his professional life at Techland and he, among others, takes credit for the success of the series Call of Juarez. He left a large piece of himself with Dying Light 2, as he worked on the project from the very beginning. His duties, i.e. the narrative department, were taken over by Piotr Szymanek in October 2020. We will be sharing exciting news about Dying Light 2 soon!

After Dying Light 2’s initial delay in January of 2020, Techland responded to rumors in May that development was going poorly by saying that the game was in good shape and in good hands. Despite being one hand down, Techland seem eager to get this year off with some positive news of their own.

Back in 2019, Matt Cox (RPS in peace) got a look at Dying Light 2 and had plenty of positive things to say about it. That’s been a year and a half back, so plenty may have changed since, hopefully for the better. One way or another, it sounds like we’ll find out, well, “soon”.

Dying Light 2 may not have shared much last year, but Dying Light got a new DLC after several years.