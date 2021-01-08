Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Hey, update your Nvidia drivers for security fixes

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th January 2021 / 6:06PM

Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot with RTX enabled.

Nvidia have released their first new set of graphics drivers for 2021 and no, they don’t bring big performance boosts to hot new games or make another old game look worse with weird raytracing. Nope, the 461.09 drivers focus on unglamorous yet important security fixes. Though if you like to see exactly how high your framerate is while in Windows Mail, these drivers have a disappointing twist for you.

Nvidia’s security bulletin lists the vulnerabilities fixed, 16 issues going up to one rated at 8.4 on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System. Reads like a 7 to me, wahey.

The new drivers do also fix a few issues, including the GeForce Experience FPS counter being shown in the Windows Calendar and Mail applications. That was a bug? Mate, I’m not going to spend six million quid on a 3090 if you’re not going to tell me how fast it displays FWD: FWD: FWD: e-mails from my aunt. The Calendar benchmark has been the foundation of my forum signature since 2006.

As ever, you can download the drivers through the GeForce Experience software or Nvidia’s site. See Nvidia’s 461.09 release notes for everything.

_______________________________
Grampians champion
ⓜⓔⓢⓢ ⓦⓘⓣⓗ ⓣⓗⓔ ⓑⓔⓢⓣ, ⓓⓘⓔ ⓛⓘⓚⓔ ⓣⓗⓔ ⓡⓔⓢⓣ
370fps in Windows Calendar 1440p (RIP forever in our hearts)

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steam is beefing up Xbox and PS5 controller support

4

Acer Predator Helios 300 review

Glimmers of greatness

Let's remember 2020 in this week's Mystery Steam Reviews

The gang's all here

1

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is free on the Epic Games Store next week

5

Latest articles

Steam is beefing up Xbox and PS5 controller support

4

Acer Predator Helios 300 review

Glimmers of greatness

Let's remember 2020 in this week's Mystery Steam Reviews

The gang's all here

1

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is free on the Epic Games Store next week

5