Hey, update your Nvidia drivers for security fixes

Nvidia have released their first new set of graphics drivers for 2021 and no, they don’t bring big performance boosts to hot new games or make another old game look worse with weird raytracing. Nope, the 461.09 drivers focus on unglamorous yet important security fixes. Though if you like to see exactly how high your framerate is while in Windows Mail, these drivers have a disappointing twist for you.

Nvidia’s security bulletin lists the vulnerabilities fixed, 16 issues going up to one rated at 8.4 on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System. Reads like a 7 to me, wahey.

The new drivers do also fix a few issues, including the GeForce Experience FPS counter being shown in the Windows Calendar and Mail applications. That was a bug? Mate, I’m not going to spend six million quid on a 3090 if you’re not going to tell me how fast it displays FWD: FWD: FWD: e-mails from my aunt. The Calendar benchmark has been the foundation of my forum signature since 2006.

As ever, you can download the drivers through the GeForce Experience software or Nvidia’s site. See Nvidia’s 461.09 release notes for everything.

