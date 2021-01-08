Let's remember 2020 in this week's Mystery Steam Reviews

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

During this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot, we said goodbye to the absolute bin of a year that was 2020, as we looked to the future and chatted about all the games we’ll be playing throughout 2021.

However, given that 2020 is pretty fresh in our minds, we thought we had a better chance of looking very clever if we focused on games that came to PC last year for this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews. So… welcome back to 2020, everyone!

Pretty simple criteria for this one: all these games came to PC in 2020. When we started MSR we often looked at individual years and there was some debate over the release dates of certain games. So, to avoid any of that, we’ve excluded games that came to Steam in 2020 after a 12-month Epic exclusivity deal, for example.

