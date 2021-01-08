Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Ranch Simulator looks like a gritty Stardew Valley

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th January 2021 / 11:55AM

A large farmhouse in a Ranch Simulator screenshot.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: your grandfather’s farm was once the jewel of the valley, but it’s in ruins and tatters by the time you arrive to take over. So you set about rebuilding the farm, renovating the house, acquiring new tools, and rearing new livestock, by yourself or with pals in multiplayer. Oho, but in this Stardew Valley-esque farm ’em up, it’s all first-person, and it’s got a bit of grit too: you’ll have guns to hunt as well as defend your herds. Come see Ranch Simulator in this new trailer.

There’s something comically horrible about three people with revolvers in their outstretched arms striding towards an unsuspecting deer twenty metres away. A real air of slapstick to the scene. Looks like they’re bandits trying to rob it.

Yeah it looks a bit cheap and cheerful, but almost anything can be a park with pals and first-person ranching sounds fun enough. I volunteer to be in charge of chickens and demolition.

Ranch Simulator is coming to Steam Early Access in “early 2021” with plans to launch in full 8-12 months later. It’s made by Toxic Dog and published by Excalibur.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Twitch suspends Donald Trump's channel

2

Path Of Exile 2 probably won't arrive until 2022

The 10 most wholesome families in PC games

One Off The List

9

Have You Played... Telling Lies

One of us can only tell two truths and no wait that's wrong

8

Latest articles

Twitch suspends Donald Trump's channel

2

Path Of Exile 2 probably won't arrive until 2022

The 10 most wholesome families in PC games

One Off The List

9

Have You Played... Telling Lies

One of us can only tell two truths and no wait that's wrong

8