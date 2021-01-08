Ranch Simulator looks like a gritty Stardew Valley

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: your grandfather’s farm was once the jewel of the valley, but it’s in ruins and tatters by the time you arrive to take over. So you set about rebuilding the farm, renovating the house, acquiring new tools, and rearing new livestock, by yourself or with pals in multiplayer. Oho, but in this Stardew Valley-esque farm ’em up, it’s all first-person, and it’s got a bit of grit too: you’ll have guns to hunt as well as defend your herds. Come see Ranch Simulator in this new trailer.

There’s something comically horrible about three people with revolvers in their outstretched arms striding towards an unsuspecting deer twenty metres away. A real air of slapstick to the scene. Looks like they’re bandits trying to rob it.

Yeah it looks a bit cheap and cheerful, but almost anything can be a park with pals and first-person ranching sounds fun enough. I volunteer to be in charge of chickens and demolition.

Ranch Simulator is coming to Steam Early Access in “early 2021” with plans to launch in full 8-12 months later. It’s made by Toxic Dog and published by Excalibur.