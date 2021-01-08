Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is free on the Epic Games Store next week

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

8th January 2021 / 3:24PM

Load you blasters and whip out your lightsabers, because Star Wars Battlefront 2 is the Epic Games Store’s big freebie next week. I think I quite liked that one, it had a well fun mode where you got to run around and beat people up as General Grievous. You’ll be able to claim it from Thursday the 14th January.

Before we get there though, this week’s free game is the tactical roguelite, Crying Suns.

Head over to the Epic Games Store to see the free stuff for yourself.

Crying Suns is available to grab between now and January 14th at 4pm GMT (8am PT). It’s a 2D strategy game where you have to fight against space fleets and explore planets, and Sin thought was pretty good:

“Crying Suns has a great atmosphere. It’s a grim prospect but presented with a near-military matter-of-factness, which is entirely appropriate for both your character (a revived clone of a talented space admiral) and your advisor/boss the AI Kaliban, who, like all their kind, is extremely intelligent, well aware of it, and absolutely fine with working with humans anyway.”

Looking forward to next week, do make sure you pick up Star Wars Battlefront 2, if you fancy it. It’ll be free from January 14 until January 21st, and it’s one of the best Star Wars games on PC, sez us.

“If you’re after an authentic feeling, visually stunning romp through your favourite distant galaxy, then that’s one front on which the game doesn’t disappoint,” said Matt Cox in his Star Wars Battlefront 2 singleplayer review.

It lost points in his multiplayer review, partially due to the loot crate fiasco which essentially made the game feel a bit pay-to-win. EA dumped those crates after a whole lot of backlash ages ago, however, so they won’t cause you any grief with this freebie.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Crying Suns warps in a faster, meaner demo on Steam

6

Crying Suns feels like FTL's grimmer and darker cousin

9

Unknown Pleasures: The only game in the office

Five of the best games with the smallest names

26

Wot I Think - Star Wars Battlefront 2 multiplayer

Falling behind

68

Latest articles

Acer Predator Helios 300 review

Glimmers of greatness

Let's remember 2020 in this week's Mystery Steam Reviews

The gang's all here

Hitman 3's murder mystery parody level is the most fun I've had playing Hitman

No, not that murder, the other one

3

Twitch suspends Donald Trump's channel

29