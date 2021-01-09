Valorant's stealthy new agent Yoru arrives next week

It looks like the leak was right: Valorant‘s next agent is a tricksy teleporter named Yoru. The character was unofficially revealed by a Russian YouTube channel earlier this week, but now Riot Games have made him official. Edgy lad Yoru is set to debut in the tactical FPS next week on January 12th, which just so happens to be the start date of the game’s new Episode and Act to boot.

Episode 2 Act 1 will introduce a new battle pass, as well as Yoru, a new infiltrating duelist. Judging from his bio, he sounds like he’ll be some proper stealthy fun (though I don’t fancy playing against him):

“Japanese native Yoru rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen. Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look.”

In a press release, Riot have given the full lo-down on his abilities too. The first is Fakeout, which fires out some ghosty footsteps that mimic the noise characters make when they stomp around. Next is Gatecrash, a move which fires out a “rift tether” that Yoru can teleport to (it reminds me a little of the translocator Sombra uses in Overwatch).

He also has a flash ability called Blindside. This throws a little ball of rift energy out, which has to hit a wall for the flash to pop. Then his ultimate ability is called Dimensional Drift, which makes him completely invisible and invulnerable to enemies (kinda like Apex Legends’ Wraith’s tactical ability, Into The Void).

I’m particularly interested in that footstep ability of his. I occasionally find myself with teammates who just seem to want to stomp around everywhere, so maybe from next week enemy teams will just think it’s a stealthy Yoru using Fakeout. At least, I hope this is the case.

This new Episode and Act come with a new battle pass as well, with 12 different gun skins to earn, and a load of gun buddies, sprays and other stuff. It’ll cost you 1000 Valorant Points (which cost around £10/$10 to buy).

Episode 2 Act 1 kicks off on Tuesday the 12th of January, and runs until March 1st.