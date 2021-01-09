What are we all playing this weekend?

I do quite like this time of year in the UK, where most the place gets wee bits of snow scattered around in dribs and drabs. One day, I’m screaming about snow and delighted by the weird snowmen I find in the park. Then it melts and a pal a hundred miles south gets a go. Then back up to me. Then ooh a rare snowy day in London. It’s fleeting enough that one pal or another is always excited about snow. Which is nice.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
This weekend I shall be returning to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. I did fool around a bit with the winter festival stuff, but it didn’t engage me much (although I hope the snow stays, because my Ravensthorpe looks lovely in the snow!). Mostly, I am exploring London.
Alice0
I’ve reached the point of no return in Cyberpunk 2077 and done most sidequests but some are bugged so I can’t finish them. I’ll wait until CDPR patch those before I continue. In the meantime, handily I’ve fallen back into The Binding Of Isaac ahead of its final expansion.
Colm
I’ve only played a little bit of Super Meat Boy Forever, but my main takeaway so far is that what I really want is a proper Super Meat Boy 2. Hopefully this runner will grab me after an extended sesh, this weekend.
Ed
With Hitman 3 on the horizon, I think it’s time I step back into Ian Hitman’s shiny Oxfords in Hitman 2. I always intend on performing elaborate assassinations, but end up settling for the rat-poison-in-the-drink-so-they-go-to-the-loo technique. An all-timer.
Graham
The only game I’ve played this past week was scratchy, manic first-person shooter Post Void, which I didn’t care for. That leaves me without an obvious choice as I head into the weekend. I’m mostly just going to try to make sure I play something, instead of staring indecisively at my Steam library for hours.
Imogen
I managed to become obsessed with Stardew Valley (again) over the hols, so I plan on going back to live on my lovely beach farm for most of this weekend. Other than that, I’ll probably just be waiting patiently in Apex Legends’ new boxing ring for people to fight.
Jake
For the first time in a long time, I’m not really playing anything at the moment. I’ve had a hankering for No Man’s Sky recently so maybe I’ll jump into that, but otherwise I’m mostly going to be doing some good old fashioned reading.
James
I finally finished Yakuza 0 over the holidays! It was amazing, and I’m now going to get extremely into the entire series. Before that though, I’ve been playing a lot of Age Of Empires 2, so catch me this weekend spamming camel riders into enemy encampments.
Katharine
It will likely be a combination of Grindstone and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for me this weekend. Grindstone sunk its claws in deep over Christmas, and I continue to be enthralled by slicing up its hordes of little creep and jerk monsters. Then again, I’m also seven counties deep into Valhalla at the moment, too, and I think I might be addicted to gobbling up every last one of its weird world events. I found Ubisoft’s origin story for Winnie The Pooh the other day, and it was one of the sweetest, most bizarre things I’ve ever seen.
Nate
Well, I’ve gone and made this a high pressure situation for myself, haven’t I? Luckily, I’ve got a load of book edits to do this weekend, and then I’ve got loads of signatures to do (la-dee-dah, look at me, the original Big Man), so I’ll probably not even get near a game. But if I do, this’ll likely be the weekend I finally take the plunge into Hades. Maybe.
Ollie
I’m currently nursing a bad headache and a worse earache that’s quite likely to persist into the weekend. So if I’m playing anything at all, it’ll have to be something chill, something I don’t have to think too much about. Factorio doesn’t seem like the kind of game that checks that second box, and it isn’t, really. But I’ll probably play it anyway.