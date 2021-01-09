Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

You can now "play" this cancelled Tomb Raider remake

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

9th January 2021 / 9:57PM

A screenshot showing Tomb Raider Anniversary Edition, a cancelled Tomb Raider game now playable. Lara Croft in the center of the screen says, "This ancient lever still appears to work."

Tomb Raider: 10th Anniversary Edition was a remake of the original Tomb Raider under development for the PSP by series creators Core Design. The project was cancelled in 2006 and re-skinned as an Indiana Jones game, which was also cancelled. Now, thanks to the Internet Archive and some Tomb Raider super fans, you can play this cancelled game – sort of, a bit.

There’s not a lot of it to play, honestly. The released files include levels set in Greece, Peru and Croft Manor, but there are no enemies and only a handful of interactive elements. What you can do is run and climb around them, flick some switches, and wonder what might have been.

What happened instead was that Core Design was bought by Rebellion and closed down in 2010, while Crystal Dynamics went on to develop and release their own remake, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, in 2007. Honestly, it seems to me like Crystal Dynamics’ more robust remake was the better option.

Still, this is a bit of history. The files are hosted by the Internet Archive, and there are instructions on how to set them up to play on fan site Tomb Of Ash. You’ll need to extract the files to a specific place, install a patch, and have an Xbox 360 or PS4 controller hooked up before you launch the game.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris

Spearless

16

Wot I Think: Tomb Raider

Grave

254

Tomb Raider is 100% off, yes free, until Monday

16

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is fighting the apocalypse

7

Latest articles

Archipel are making the best videogame documentaries on YouTube

1

Planetary Annihilation: Titans is still being updated after five years, under new management

13

Valorant's stealthy new agent Yoru arrives next week

2

Pictopix is four years old and still the best Picross game on PC

13