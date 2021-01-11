Best guns in Warzone: a Warzone weapons tier list

Knowing the very best guns in Warzone like the back of your hand is a key skill in Call of Duty’s uber-popular Battle Royale mode – and we’re here to help you hone that skill. Below you’ll find our tried and tested Warzone weapon tier list, along with detailed explanations and tips on the very best Warzone guns.

This guide was written by Ollie Toms and James Law.

Best guns in Warzone: weapon tier list

Here is our Warzone weapon tier list, which contains all primary weapons in Modern Warfare, as well as the new Cold War weapons recently added.

S Tier DMR 14, FiNN, Groza, PKM, Grau 5.56, FAL, HDR, MAC-10, MP7, SP-R 208 A Tier AS VAL, AUG, AUG (Cold War), AX-50, CR-56 AMAX, FFAR 1, Fennec, Kilo 141, M4A1, M13, M16, MP5 (MW/Cold War), Kar98k, LW3 - Tundra, RPD, Type 63, XM4 B Tier AN-94, AK-47 (MW/Cold War), Bullfrog, Crossbow, ISO, JAK-12, Krig 6, M60, Oden, P90, Pelington 703, PP19 Bizon, RAM-7, R9-0, SA87, SKS, Stoner 63, Streetsweeper C Tier AK-74u, Bruen, FR 5.56, Holger-26, M82, MG34, Model 680, Origin 12, Uzi, QBZ-83 D Tier 725, Dragunov, EBR-14, FN Scar 17, Gallo SA12, Hauer 77, KSP 45, M91, Milano 821, MK2 Carbine, Striker 45, VLK Rogue

Now, let’s talk in more detail about the S-Tier weapons in this table, which we consider to be the very best guns in Warzone.

FiNN (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The FiNN would be an impressive weapon even without its range of Adverse barrel attachments, which increase the fire rate to near unmatched levels (over 1000 RPM, in fact) without really doing that much to counterbalance this buff. With a high mag size, great ironsights, fast handling, extremely controllable recoil, and an astonishingly high DPS, in its current state the FiNN might be the very best gun in Warzone, full stop.

DMR 14

Not to be confused with the EBR, the DMR 14 has been slaying in Verdansk for quite some time. Its ability to absolutely wreck shop at mid to long range has forced it to be nerfed, but that hasn’t stopped people using the DMR for its huge damage and minimal recoil. Hit your shots well with this, and you’ll be near unstoppable.

SP-R 208 (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The SP-R 208, one of two new weapons added in Season 1 of Warzone, is a powerful Marksman Rifle that has quickly cemented itself as a top-tier gun. Superceding the Kar98k in almost every way, the SP-R’s various unique attachment options (improving damage and fire rate among other things) gives players perhaps the first DMR that can truly match the top sniper rifles in terms of lethality.

PKM (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

With the nerf-into-oblivion of the previously dominant LMG (the Bruen), the venerable PKM was more than ready to step up and become the sleeper hit of Season 5 (at least until the FiNN arrived and stole all its thunder). Unbelievable damage and range stats couple with fantastic handling and clean iron sights to become one of the clear strongest weapons in Warzone at the moment. The one caveat is that it’s big and bulky and takes ages to reload, so be sure to check out our best PKM loadout above if you want to see how best to ready yourself for battle with this superb gun.

Grau 5.56 (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The Grau has been a sleeper hit for a while, and only after a few seasons did the playerbase really cotton on to its incredible potential. Even with the Season 4 nerf to its damage dropoff values, this gun is unbelievably precise – and with the right attachments (the Monolithic Suppressor and Tempus 26.4” Archangel Barrel) the Grau can still become one of the most accurate and controllable full-auto weapon in Warzone for Season 1.

FAL (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

Season 4 saw an enormous damage buff to the FAL, which previously had always seemed great in theory but lacking in reality. Now, it’s right up there with the Grau and Bruen, rounding off the holy trinity at the top of Warzone’s weapons meta at the moment. Extremely high damage over any range, fast-firing, and easy to handle. What more do you want? This is by far the strongest semi-automatic gun in Warzone.

Groza (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The Groza is really nice to use. This thing feels a bit like the Grau, with a fast bullet velocity and workable recoil properties. If you’re using the Groza, kit it out to be a hyper-accurate laserbeam type rifle, with a huge amount of firepower and reliability across lots of ranges in Verdansk. Toss on the GRU Suppressor, 60 Round Mags, and the 16.7” VDV Reinforced barrel and you’ll have a monster in the Warzone.

HDR (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The HDR is still the best sniper in Warzone. The AX-50 may have it marginally beat in terms of handling, but the HDR’s immense bullet velocity is about the closest you can get to hitscan in this game. There’s pretty much no bullet drop at all, so all you need to do is aim on the head and click, and that bullet will sail 200 metres to instantly knock the enemy out.

MP7 (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

Everyone has an opinion on the best SMG in Warzone, and honestly the overall viability of the MP7 and the MP5 are about equal. But I prefer the MP7 for its flexible magazine capacity and smoother handling. This close-quarters blitzer can mow down entire squads in seconds – particularly if you kit it for mobility and charge down enemy buildings.

Why is the M4A1 not S-Tier?

I’m adding the M4A1 here simply because I’m sure many of you will be wondering why I don’t include it in the S-Tier of my Warzone weapon tier list. The truth is that the M4 is still an excellent, powerful, and reliable Assault Rifle, which only just misses the S-tier spot for me. But in recent times, the meta has subtly shifted, and if you’re looking to specialise, this gun’s rivals will probably do a better job (the Grau, the Groza, and the Kilo 141). If you’re used to the M4 though, it’ll still serve you very well, you’ll just need to check out our guide to the best M4A1 Warzone loadout.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our our guides to the best Warzone loadouts and the best perks.