Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

This goofy Wolfenstein and Monkey Ball mashup is free to play in your browser

Lauren Morton

Contributor

11th January 2021 / 8:27PM

A mashup of classic shooter Wolfenstein 3D and silly arcade romp Super Monkey Ball is ridiculous. It shouldn’t work, any rational person would say. Return To Castle Monkey Ball is indeed ridiculous but somehow it does actually work. You can find out for yourself by rolling your way through this fan project for free right in your browser.

“Fight your way through eight procedurally generated floors to escape the fortress,” says RTCMB’s creator. “Collect bananas and treasure to maximize your score and defeat guards for time bonuses! Just get to the end before the timer runs out! Lose all three of your lives and it’s game over for you.”

Return To Castle Monkey Ball does indeed have that classic Wolfenstein 3D look with stone hallways full of dudes in helmets. You’ll not be punching or shooting your way out of the castle though. Bubble bonking is the new weapon of choice and bananas are the fuel to up your score. Don’t miss the cute easter egg in the high scores, either. You may recognise some of the supposed top players. Apparently some folks are already speedrunning RTCMB, even. Of course they are.

I gave it a try myself and it absolutely did not go well but I’m quite confident it’s because I am bad, not the game. Apparently the difficulty level “Don’t hurt me” is still a bit above the skill level of a person who has neither Wolfensteined nor Monkey Balled before.

You can try your hand at escaping the Monkey Ball castle with your guy B.J. over on Itch.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Hitman 3 reveals all six of its locations

Alas, Jane Austen MMO Ever, Jane has shut down

6

Red Dead Online roleplayers wrangle a tricky cattle drive and one hallucinating heifer

4

Cyberpunk 2077's flying mod lets you see Night City from a new perspective

2

Latest articles

Hitman 3 reveals all six of its locations

Alas, Jane Austen MMO Ever, Jane has shut down

6

Red Dead Online roleplayers wrangle a tricky cattle drive and one hallucinating heifer

4

Cyberpunk 2077's flying mod lets you see Night City from a new perspective

2