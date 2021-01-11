Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

You can now play Pokémon Red inside a Twitter avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

11th January 2021 / 1:02PM

Twitter Plays Pokémon's Wartortle, "AMAYBE", faces off against a Wild Bellsprout.

Pokémon’s all about becoming “the very best, like no one ever was”, and game programmer Constantin Lietard has given hundreds, if not thousands of budding trainers the opportunity. He’s built a script which lets people play Pokémon Red inside his Twitter avatar.

Reply to Lietard’s Tweet below with any of the game’s inputs (Up, Down, Left, Right, A, B, Start, and Select), and the most popular result every 15 seconds will be chosen. The fruits of the chat spam will then show up once Lietard’s 400×400 avatar refreshes.

At the time of writing there’s been over 30,000 replies to Lietard’s Tweet, and due to popular demand he created a category in his Discord server to help players better coordinate whether they walk into a wall or enter the settings menu for the umpteenth time.

What are Twitter Plays Pokémon up to now? I’m currently watching them stand still and rifle through their Pokémon, one of which is a Wartortle called “AMAYBE”. A member of the Discord channel suggested that they name their Spearow “ASPEAR”. It looks like they’re about to set off, I think?!

This isn’t the first time an internet hivemind has come together to conquer a videogame. The popular Twitch Plays has seen Twitch chat tackle Pokémon already, (kinda) beat Dark Souls, and more recently even land a plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Nintendo's lawyers shut down tool used to make Pokémon fan games

27

Tembo The Badass Elephant...

28

Have you played... the original Pokemon on a GameBoy emulator running on a SuperVGA monitor?

Squirtile, I upscale you!

30

This Minecraft map packs a full new Pokémon game

4

Latest articles

Best guns in Warzone: a Warzone weapons tier list

Check out our weapon tier list for the best guns in Warzone

1

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 raised $2.75 million for charity

4

Hearthstone's Uther Lightbringer: absolute lad

He put the "lad" in Paladin.

6

Have You Played… Jurassic World Evolution?

Six foot turkey

8