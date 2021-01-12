Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Bethesda announce Indiana Jones game

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th January 2021 / 4:42PM

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom.

Elder Scrolls and Fallout publishers Bethesda Softworks today announced an Indiana Jones game, of all things. It’s being made by MachineGames, the studio who revived Wolfenstein starting with The New Order. They say the mystery game will have an original story, so don’t expect a direct adaptation of the Harrison Ford adventure films. Beyond that, it’s a mystery. And apparently not due out for a while. For now, come watch the teeny teaser trailer.

“A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games,” Bethesda tweeted today. “It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

MachineGames did well to balance drama, fun, and killing Nazis in their Wolfenstein games, so they sound a pretty good fit for the adventures of Doctor Jones. The field of action-archaeology has grown more crowded since Indie’s heyday, mind, between the fun adventures of Uncharted and the misery of the new Tomb Raider. I’d like to see what MachineGames do.

Lucasfilm announced the revival of the Lucasfilm Games brand name only yesterday, and frankly I’m surprised they’re doing something that isn’t another Star War. They made Indiana Jones games themselves, back in the day, point ‘n’ click adventures like The Fate Of Atlantis, which Cara wrote about back in 2014.

If you’re jonesing for Jones, you can might want to play a recently-unearthed prototype for what’s supposedly a Tomb Raider game which was cancelled and repurposed for an Indiana Jones game, which was itself cancelled. Not much to it, but it is a curio worth preserving in a vast digital warehouse filled with cybercrates as far as the iMac can see.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

