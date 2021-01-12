Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Call Of Duty: Warzone's infinite stim glitch is back

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

12th January 2021 / 11:51AM

Three Operators line up in the plane, ready to drop into Verdansk.

Fight your way to the final circle in Warzone right now and you’ll likely encounter something thought long-gone, something thought to be extinct. Yes, I’m sorry to announce that the infinite stim glitch has returned.

Back in October of last year, players found they could use the Stim item to grant themselves infinite healing and effectively live inside the poison gas like gun-toting cockroaches. Infinity Ward fixed the exploit not long after, but something has awakened it from its slumber and it has returned in full force (I imagine Verdansk rumbled and the glints of many needles appeared under the earth).

The Warzone subreddit is filled with clips of players either losing out to stim glitchers, or braving the gas to wipe them out. I may adopt the strategy below:

Found a stim glitcher :) from r/CODWarzone

Titled “Warzone in a nutshell”, the next clip couldn’t be more accurate. This poor player gets beamed by a DMR, then watches as their killer sits in front of a vending machine and shamelessly performs the stim glitch.

Warzone in a nutshell from r/CODWarzone

Since Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s integration with Warzone in December of last year, Infinity Ward handed responsibility of Warzone’s maintenance over to Raven Software. They haven’t announced a fix for the stim glitch yet, but I imagine it’s only a matter of time. They were quick to nerf the overpowered DMR, even if it wasn’t quite enough.

Warzone’s certainly no stranger to exploits and glitches and bugs. It’s like whack-a-mole: one pops up, the devs deal with it, and then another springs up soon after. As recently as December players were turning themselves invisible using an exploit. And just before that, players were calling in unlimited Juggernaut suits and running riot.

While Warzone’s a bit of a mess at the moment, Call Of Duty: Blops Cow’s Zombies will be free to play from January 14th through to January 21st. On top of the traditional zombies experience, you’ll also get to play the new Cranked mode which genuinely sounds like a lot of fun. As soon as you kill a zombie a timer starts ticking down. If you fail to kill another zombie before this timer hits zero you’ll explode in a shower of guts. Count me in.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Best SMG in Warzone: a guide to SMGs in Call Of Duty: Warzone

MAC-10 or MP7?

Best guns in Warzone: a Warzone weapons tier list

Check out our weapon tier list for the best guns in Warzone

1

Best AR in Warzone: a guide to Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

How do the Cold War ARs fare in Warzone?

Best Sniper in Warzone: a guide to Sniper Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The best Sniper Rifles of the Warzone revealed

Latest articles

Riot and Bungie join forces to sue Valorant and Destiny 2 cheatmakers

3

Best SMG in Warzone: a guide to SMGs in Call Of Duty: Warzone

MAC-10 or MP7?

The Lucasfilm Games brand is back

18

How to play Age Of Empires 2 as a hivemind, and why it's incredible

Resistance is feudal

7