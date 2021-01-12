Call Of Duty: Warzone's infinite stim glitch is back

Fight your way to the final circle in Warzone right now and you’ll likely encounter something thought long-gone, something thought to be extinct. Yes, I’m sorry to announce that the infinite stim glitch has returned.

Back in October of last year, players found they could use the Stim item to grant themselves infinite healing and effectively live inside the poison gas like gun-toting cockroaches. Infinity Ward fixed the exploit not long after, but something has awakened it from its slumber and it has returned in full force (I imagine Verdansk rumbled and the glints of many needles appeared under the earth).

The Warzone subreddit is filled with clips of players either losing out to stim glitchers, or braving the gas to wipe them out. I may adopt the strategy below:

Titled “Warzone in a nutshell”, the next clip couldn’t be more accurate. This poor player gets beamed by a DMR, then watches as their killer sits in front of a vending machine and shamelessly performs the stim glitch.

Since Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s integration with Warzone in December of last year, Infinity Ward handed responsibility of Warzone’s maintenance over to Raven Software. They haven’t announced a fix for the stim glitch yet, but I imagine it’s only a matter of time. They were quick to nerf the overpowered DMR, even if it wasn’t quite enough.

Warzone’s certainly no stranger to exploits and glitches and bugs. It’s like whack-a-mole: one pops up, the devs deal with it, and then another springs up soon after. As recently as December players were turning themselves invisible using an exploit. And just before that, players were calling in unlimited Juggernaut suits and running riot.

While Warzone’s a bit of a mess at the moment, Call Of Duty: Blops Cow’s Zombies will be free to play from January 14th through to January 21st. On top of the traditional zombies experience, you’ll also get to play the new Cranked mode which genuinely sounds like a lot of fun. As soon as you kill a zombie a timer starts ticking down. If you fail to kill another zombie before this timer hits zero you’ll explode in a shower of guts. Count me in.