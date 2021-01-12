Here are all the confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games so far

Ray tracing is the hot new graphics tech of 2021, and Nvidia have just announced another fresh crop of ray tracing and DLSS games that are coming to PC later this year. To help you keep track of them all, I’ve created this list of all the confirmed ray tracing games you can play on PC right now, as well which ones will be getting ray tracing support in the future. And because ray tracing tends to go hand in hand with Nvidia’s performance-boosting DLSS tech these days, I’ve also listed all the current and upcoming games that support DLSS as well.

Previously, you needed an Nvidia RTX graphics card to take advantage of ray tracing, but now that AMD’s next-gen Big Navi RX 6000 graphics cards have launched, you can now take advantage of these realistic reflections and lighting effects on both AMD and Nvidia hardware. What’s more, Intel’s upcoming Xe desktop graphics cards are also set to support ray tracing when they eventually arrive later this year, giving you even more choice when it comes to buying a ray tracing-capable GPU.

Right now, the number of ray tracing games you can actually play on PC is still pretty small, but it’s slowly getting larger. Indeed, now that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have both launched as well, it’s only a matter of time before this list starts getting even bigger. Both of these next-gen consoles have built-in ray tracing support, which will hopefully mean that more developers will start adding ray tracing to their games as a matter of course. For now, though, these are all the ray tracing games on PC you can play right now.

Ray tracing games you can play right now:

Battlefield V

Bright Memory

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Cyberpunk 2077

Control

Crysis Remastered

Deliver Us The Moon

Fortnite

Ghostrunner

Justice

Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Minecraft

Moonlight Blade

Pumpkin Jack

Quake II RTX

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Stay in the Light

Watch Dogs Legion

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands

As you can see, the list of ray tracing games you can play right now is pretty small. The good news is that more ray tracing games are on the way, and below you’ll find all the other upcoming ray tracing games we currently know about. There’s no guarantee these games will get ray tracing at launch – we’re still waiting for Doom Eternal’s ray tracing support, for example, and Assetto Corsa Competizione ended up cancelling its ray tracing support altogether. With a little bit of luck, though, the games you see below should eventually join the ray tracing games listed above.

Ray tracing games on the way:

Amid Evil

Atomic Heart

Dying Light 2

Doom Eternal

Enlisted

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch

Five Nights At Freddy’s Security Breach

JX3

Mortal Shell

Observer: System Redux

Ready Or Not

Ring Of Elysium

Synced: Off-Planet

The Medium

The Witcher III

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the number of DLSS games you can play right now is also pretty minuscule. Unlike ray tracing, these games do require the use of an Nvidia RTX card here, as DLSS is a proprietary technology exclusive to Nvidia. It’s an AI-powered upscaling technology that helps to boost performance at higher resolutions (particularly when you’ve got ray tracing enabled), and many of today’s big ray tracing games such as Watch Dogs Legions simply aren’t playable without it. AMD are also working on their own competing technology to rival DLSS called FidelityFX Super Resolution, but it’s not currently available on their RX 6000 graphics cards, and there’s currently no word on when it will arrive either.

DLSS games you can play right now:

Anthem

Battlefield V

Bright Memory

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Control

Cyberpunk 2077

Death Stranding

Deliver Us The Moon

F1 2020

Final Fantasy XV

Fortnite

Ghostrunner

Iron Conflict

Justice

Marvel’s Avengers

Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Minecraft

Monster Hunter: World

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Watch Dogs Legion

Wolfenstein Youngblood

According to Nvidia, there are lots more DLSS games on the way, too. That said, several games they’ve announced over the past two years still haven’t received their intended DLSS support yet, and consequently I’ve removed some of the titles that were previously included on this list, as even Nvidia seem to have forgotten about them in their most recent DLSS announcements. Instead, the games below are definitely confirmed to be getting DLSS support, based on the most recent information available to us.

DLSS games on the way: