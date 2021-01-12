Here are all the confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games so far
Get your RTX and RDNA 2 graphics cards at the ready
Ray tracing is the hot new graphics tech of 2021, and Nvidia have just announced another fresh crop of ray tracing and DLSS games that are coming to PC later this year. To help you keep track of them all, I’ve created this list of all the confirmed ray tracing games you can play on PC right now, as well which ones will be getting ray tracing support in the future. And because ray tracing tends to go hand in hand with Nvidia’s performance-boosting DLSS tech these days, I’ve also listed all the current and upcoming games that support DLSS as well.
Previously, you needed an Nvidia RTX graphics card to take advantage of ray tracing, but now that AMD’s next-gen Big Navi RX 6000 graphics cards have launched, you can now take advantage of these realistic reflections and lighting effects on both AMD and Nvidia hardware. What’s more, Intel’s upcoming Xe desktop graphics cards are also set to support ray tracing when they eventually arrive later this year, giving you even more choice when it comes to buying a ray tracing-capable GPU.
Right now, the number of ray tracing games you can actually play on PC is still pretty small, but it’s slowly getting larger. Indeed, now that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have both launched as well, it’s only a matter of time before this list starts getting even bigger. Both of these next-gen consoles have built-in ray tracing support, which will hopefully mean that more developers will start adding ray tracing to their games as a matter of course. For now, though, these are all the ray tracing games on PC you can play right now.
Ray tracing games you can play right now:
- Battlefield V
- Bright Memory
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Control
- Crysis Remastered
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Fortnite
- Ghostrunner
- Justice
- Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries
- Metro Exodus
- Minecraft
- Moonlight Blade
- Pumpkin Jack
- Quake II RTX
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Stay in the Light
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands
As you can see, the list of ray tracing games you can play right now is pretty small. The good news is that more ray tracing games are on the way, and below you’ll find all the other upcoming ray tracing games we currently know about. There’s no guarantee these games will get ray tracing at launch – we’re still waiting for Doom Eternal’s ray tracing support, for example, and Assetto Corsa Competizione ended up cancelling its ray tracing support altogether. With a little bit of luck, though, the games you see below should eventually join the ray tracing games listed above.
Ray tracing games on the way:
- Amid Evil
- Atomic Heart
- Dying Light 2
- Doom Eternal
- Enlisted
- FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch
- Five Nights At Freddy’s Security Breach
- JX3
- Mortal Shell
- Observer: System Redux
- Ready Or Not
- Ring Of Elysium
- Synced: Off-Planet
- The Medium
- The Witcher III
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the number of DLSS games you can play right now is also pretty minuscule. Unlike ray tracing, these games do require the use of an Nvidia RTX card here, as DLSS is a proprietary technology exclusive to Nvidia. It’s an AI-powered upscaling technology that helps to boost performance at higher resolutions (particularly when you’ve got ray tracing enabled), and many of today’s big ray tracing games such as Watch Dogs Legions simply aren’t playable without it. AMD are also working on their own competing technology to rival DLSS called FidelityFX Super Resolution, but it’s not currently available on their RX 6000 graphics cards, and there’s currently no word on when it will arrive either.
DLSS games you can play right now:
- Anthem
- Battlefield V
- Bright Memory
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Control
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Death Stranding
- Deliver Us The Moon
- F1 2020
- Final Fantasy XV
- Fortnite
- Ghostrunner
- Iron Conflict
- Justice
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries
- Metro Exodus
- Minecraft
- Monster Hunter: World
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
According to Nvidia, there are lots more DLSS games on the way, too. That said, several games they’ve announced over the past two years still haven’t received their intended DLSS support yet, and consequently I’ve removed some of the titles that were previously included on this list, as even Nvidia seem to have forgotten about them in their most recent DLSS announcements. Instead, the games below are definitely confirmed to be getting DLSS support, based on the most recent information available to us.
DLSS games on the way:
- Amid Evil
- Atomic Heart
- Boundary
- Call Of Duty: Warzone
- Edge Of Eternity
- FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch
- Five Nights At Freddy’s Security Breach
- JX3
- Mortal Shell
- Mount & Blade II Bannerlord
- Outriders
- Ready Or Not (early access launch)
- Scavengers
- The Medium
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII