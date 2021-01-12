Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Grapple Hoops' playable alpha is about acrobatic explosive dunks

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

12th January 2021 / 8:00PM

A first-person screenshot of Grapple Hoops., depicting an outstretched arm preparing to dunk a ball in a basket.

Grapple hooks: the confirmed best thing in videogames. Grapple Hoops: a first-person game in which you grapple hook across an obstacle course, smash and kick through doors and windows, and then explosively dunk a basketball into a hoop. There’s a pre-alpha demo you can play right now, but at the very least you owe it to yourself to watch the video.

There have been a lot of these kinds of games over the past few years, but I’ve found a lot of them quite unsatisfying to play in practice. I spent a happy 15 minutes with Grapple Hoops five level demo though, which you can download from Itch.

I made clear my allegiance to the grapple hook up top, but it might be the double-footed window smashes and accelerating door pounds I enjoy even more. Bursting out of a door forearm-first was my favourite thing in Mirror’s Edge and it feels similarly fantastic here, giving a rewarding rhythm to the build-up before the climactic dunk. Messing up a jump can send you off into the void and force an instant restart, but I was always happy to have another go. These levels aren’t super challenging either, even for a dummy like me.

The obvious hope is that a speedrunning community will form around the game, and there’s already a Discord set up to help players of the alpha share their runs. That’s not my scene, but maybe you are not a dummy like me. Eithe way, this is a fun distraction and one to keep an eye on.

Thanks, AlphaBetaGamer.

