Action-packed platformer Blue Fire launches in February

Lauren Morton

Contributor

13th January 2021 / 6:16PM

Too often, I first hear about neato-looking indie games when they’re barely more than a sparkle in the creator’s eye. It’s a real treat when something falls in my lap that I’ll be able to play before I’ve forgotten it exists. Enter this action-packed platformer Blue Fire which is launching on February 4th when you’ll be hopping, hacking, and slashing your way through its dark world.

“Embark on an extraordinary adventure through the perished world of Penumbra to explore unique temples filled with increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges, diverse enemies, quests, collectibles, and more,” say the developers of Robi Studios. I tried to pick a screenshot up there that captures how snappy its movement looks, but a still image just doesn’t do it justice. Catch this here new trailer for a look at it.

Sure enough, Blue Fire looks to have all the platform-y things one would expect. There’s wall running, laser dodging, and some column of air riding too. Ah yes and the oh so satisfying air dash jump as well. Outside of the jumping and dodging there are different cloaks to equip your character with and upgrades to unlock that give you extra abilities. I don’t often go in for 3D platforming but this one I quite like the look of.

You can find Blue Fire over on Steam where it will launch on February 4th for $20. A price in pounds wasn’t mentioned, but that’s somewhere in the neighborhood of £15 for you folks.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

