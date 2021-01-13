Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
6

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey expansion is delayed

Lauren Morton

Contributor

13th January 2021 / 5:13PM

Frontier Developments have been cooking up a new expansion for big space MMO Elite Dangerous but hold up, it hasn’t been cleared to disembark just yet. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey had been planned for early in 2021 but that window is getting bumped back thanks to our constant companion Covid-19. Odyssey is now expected in late spring for PC players, Frontier say in a new announcement.

Due to the continued impact of the pandemic on their work, Frontier say they’ve moved things back by a few months for the PC release so they can maintain realistic deadlines for the team. Alpha testing on PC is planned for early spring. After that, Frontier say they’ve planned Odyssey’s full launch for late spring on PC. Sorry, console players, you’ll be waiting until Autumn.

“Much like our original Elite Dangerous release, we will be taking a phased approach to our Alpha, bringing new features and systems online throughout the period,” they say. “This will allow us to focus and best consider our community feedback while also providing vital user testing on key areas of the game.”

Odyssey sounds like quite a large expansion for the big spaceflight MMO. No longer will you be stuck hanging out in your cockpit all the time. You’ll be able to get out and stomp around in all that space dirt on the planets you visit, visiting social hubs and getting a taste of combat on foot.

Frontier have been giving updates on Odyssey’s progress over on YouTube, which they say they’ll continue to do leading up to launch.

By the by, Elite Dangerous: Horizons, the expansion that added space cars for you to roll about in, is now included with the base game.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Today’s Epic Games Store freebies are Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door

19

Elite: Dangerous has made its Horizons expansion free for all players

5

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey stretches its space legs in new dev diary

26

Elite Dangerous will make Horizons expansion free for all players

21

Latest articles

Hogwarts Legacy is delayed to 2022

1

Action-packed platformer Blue Fire launches in February

1

There and back again: why RPGs matter more than ever

So many roles, so little time

9

Alright, so what Star Wars game do you want now?

I would like to see the baby

94