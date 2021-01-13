Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Have You Played... Knee Deep?

Get your waders on, eh?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

13th January 2021 / 7:30AM

Featured post Two men and a Labrador sit in a convertible car. One, Robert Woodstep, is telling the other he should "drive from this place before it's too late"

All the world’s a stage, as some idiot once said. This is literally true in Knee Deep, an adventure-slash-mystery game set in weirdo small town Cypress Knee, but that plays out on a large theatre stage. The locations are all bits of set. They rotate in and out. The walls drop away. It’s fun.

It’s also, probably, trying a bit hard to be Lynchian, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t enjoyable. You play as three different characters over the different acts of the Knee Deep, investigating the suspicious death of a past-his-prime actor, and your actions and dialogue choices change the possible outcome of the game.

The cast of strange supporting characters, all called things like Chip and Lurlene, are as intriguing as they are known tropes. Corrupt politicians! Family feuds! Small town jealousies! UFOs! The FBI! Murder! Swamps!

But what I liked most was seeing how the fake sets were designed to look like, well, plywood sets, but also segued into feeling real. It’s very smart, how it’s all done, and well worth a play through the play. There’s a free demo on Steam if you fancy tickling your fancy.

Alice Bell

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

