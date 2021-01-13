Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Hogwarts Legacy is delayed to 2022

Lauren Morton

Contributor

13th January 2021 / 7:40PM

Don’t start packing your trunk just yet, wizard wannabes. Hogwarts Legacy won’t make it for this year after all. After years of rumors, Warner Bros. finally announced the big open world wizards game near the end of 2020 with their plans to release it in 2021. No such luck after all, though. Hogwarts Legacy will now be arriving sometime in 2022.

“We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label,” they say. “Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.”

Hogwarts Legacy will be set at that famous boarding school for teen magic users all the way back in the 1800s, which means we likely won’t be seeing too many familiar faces from yon Harry Potter stories. Instead, you’ll make your very own wizard kid protagonist who “holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart.” I can’t say I know what “ancient magic” entails but the trailer shows off plenty of wizard-y pursuits like wand duels and hippogriff riding and dragon petting and all.

Since the reveal trailer, Warner Bros. have attempted to distance the game from Harry Potter series author J.K. Rowling and her publicly-shared transphobic views, saying that she is not directly involved in the game’s production.

Hogwarts Legacy is now expected sometime next year. Warner Bros. haven’t indicated any more specific window that that, given that it’s still January. Last we heard, Hogwarts Legacy is planned to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Lauren Morton

