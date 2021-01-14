Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Resident Evil Village teaser shows it's not only Ubisoft games that have giant women

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

14th January 2021 / 10:28PM

A giant woman in Resident Evil Village, yesterday.

Some inhabitants of the RPS treehouse (Alice B) have been extremely vocal in their love of giant women in games, mainly some Assassin’s Creed Odyssey DLC and then Immortals Fenyx Rising. Those are both Ubisoft games though, so now I get to crow about how influential we are: a teaser trailer for the next Resident Evil Village reveal suggests Capcom have been reading Alice’s posts.

Check out this massive woman.

The teaser only shows a few glimpses of the game, because it’s a trailer for a trailer. If you come back a week from now on January 21st at 2pm PST (10pm GMT) you’ll see more in the Resident Evil Showcase, including a new trailer for Resident Evil Village. VIIIage.

Since it’s due to be a showcase for the whole series and not just Resident Evil Haml8, there’s hope it’ll also bring an update on the Netflix animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and maybe even the movie reboot.

I don’t have any other information for you about this giant woman at this stage. I hope she is Mrs. X, and that Resident Evil 2’s Mr. X is actually a devoted family man once he hangs up his bin bang trenchcoat for the day.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Rumour: Resident Evil 8 will leap out next year in first-person

9

Resident Evil Village release month and online mode revealed by ransomware attack on Capcom

2

Resident Evil movie reboot promises to be more Resident Evil this time

27

A new Resident Evil Village trailer shows even more nasty werewolves

13

Latest articles

Riders Republic puts the brakes on release until later this year

Grab Bomber Crew for free as part of Humble Store's winter sale

2

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players have translated its fictional language

2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor's servers are no more

2