Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Riders Republic puts the brakes on release until later this year

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

14th January 2021 / 11:52PM

Riders Republic was, in my eyes, one of the most exciting games announced near the tail end of 2020. I’ve longed for something to replace the SSX-shaped hole in my heart and Ubisoft’s snowboarding game Steep didn’t do it, but this bigly multiplayer game which features snowboarding, mountain biking, and wingsuits looks it could have the scale and silliness I want. And so, the bad news: it’s been delayed from its planned February 25th release date to simply “later this year”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Ubisoft gave no specific details about the cause of the delay:

Hey, if it’s not done, it’s not done. That doesn’t change my desire to roly-poly down a mountain with some pals.

I know people who were into the SSX series because its controls allowed for a lot of mid-air trickery, and they could gradually refine their times and scores. I was in it more for the chill vibes. SSX3 let you string each unlocked course together into a single, lengthy race that could take around 30 minutes to complete, and drifting down an entire mountain was extremely serene, even when it involved passing scripted avalanches and cave collapses. I’m hoping for something similar from Riders Republic, whenever it’s released.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Ubisoft Connect will support cross-saves for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other new releases

13

Massive multiplayer stunt 'em up Riders Republic flips out next year

4

Grab Bomber Crew for free as part of Humble Store's winter sale

2

Resident Evil Village teaser shows it's not only Ubisoft games that have giant women

Latest articles

Grab Bomber Crew for free as part of Humble Store's winter sale

2

Resident Evil Village teaser shows it's not only Ubisoft games that have giant women

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players have translated its fictional language

2

Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor's servers are no more

3