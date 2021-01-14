Riders Republic puts the brakes on release until later this year

Riders Republic was, in my eyes, one of the most exciting games announced near the tail end of 2020. I’ve longed for something to replace the SSX-shaped hole in my heart and Ubisoft’s snowboarding game Steep didn’t do it, but this bigly multiplayer game which features snowboarding, mountain biking, and wingsuits looks it could have the scale and silliness I want. And so, the bad news: it’s been delayed from its planned February 25th release date to simply “later this year”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Ubisoft gave no specific details about the cause of the delay:

Hey, if it’s not done, it’s not done. That doesn’t change my desire to roly-poly down a mountain with some pals.

I know people who were into the SSX series because its controls allowed for a lot of mid-air trickery, and they could gradually refine their times and scores. I was in it more for the chill vibes. SSX3 let you string each unlocked course together into a single, lengthy race that could take around 30 minutes to complete, and drifting down an entire mountain was extremely serene, even when it involved passing scripted avalanches and cave collapses. I’m hoping for something similar from Riders Republic, whenever it’s released.