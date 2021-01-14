Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

3

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game kicks off its comeback tour

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

14th January 2021 / 4:37PM

It’s been ten years since it originally came out, and six years since it mysteriously disappeared from digital stores, but today Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game made its comeback. It’s an excellent little beat ’em up based on the Scott Pilgrim comic series (or if you’ve not read those, the film starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and this new version of the game comes with all the DLCs to boot.

You’ll be able to play as Scott Pilgrim himself, as well as Ramona Flowers, Kim Pine, Stephen Stills, Knives Chau and Wallace Wells, all while beating your way through waves of enemies. It’s got local and online multiplayer too.

This new version of the game is a Complete Edition, which just means it comes with all the DLCs from the original. It also has boss rush and survival horror modes, as well as a bunch of minigames like PvP dodgeball and something Ubisoft call “battle-royale throwdowns.”

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game first came out in 2010, but just four years later it disappeared from digital stores with no real official explanation as to why (though there are suggestions it was something to do with licenses expiring). Lots of fans wanted it back though, including the comic author Bryan Lee O’Malley, who Ubisoft reached out to last summer.

In the few years after the Scott Pilgrim film and game came out I feel like a lot of girls my age suddenly became very edgy and dyed their hair lots of fun colours. Those girls were me. I’m talking about myself. I only dyed my hair red though, because I worked a rubbish retail job that didn’t allow bright hair colours. All this is to say: dibs on playing Ramona.

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game is available on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store right now, for £12.50/$15. It’s also out on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

