The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 124: the best maps in games special

Excuse me do you have the directions to a good podcast episode? Actually, I don’t know why I’m asking: here at the Electronic Wireless Show we practically wrote the map. Ahahaha. Yes, episode 124 is all about the best maps in games, which means it is mostly an excuse to talk about Hitman. Nate enthuses mightily about Red Dead Redemption 2, and I get a word in for Ubisoft, specifically how the Assassin’s Creed Games prove that Ubi are good at maps, actually.

Apart from that we don’t actually go on too many tangents, although we talk about swearing for a bit. Matthew also does a lovely Cavern Of Lies on hidden Easter eggs on game maps.





You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who I bet would design a lovely map.

Links

Hitman 3 is nearly out! I played some. Matthew also played some and spoke about it on The Weekspot.

Matthew reviewed Red Dead Redemption 2 and Nate killed a lot of animals in it so they are experts. Red Dead 2 is one of our best action games, and one of our best PC games of last year.

Here is the Red Dead taxidermy gorilla that so confused people.

You can check out all of our terrible Christmas Cracker jokes down the years.

You can find the inadequate History Of Swear Words on Netflix.

This week’s recommendations are: The Devil In The White City, by Erik Larson; My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite; and the voicemod software Voicemod, for modding your voice. For your aquarium, this week Nate recommends a water distiller.