Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Axion Verge is adding a randomiser, and you can try it now

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th January 2021 / 11:14AM

A giant head and a tiny man in an Axiom Verge screenshot.

As if Axiom Verge weren’t already glitchy enough, with the vibe that you might be dying inside a computer, soon items won’t be where you expect to find them. Creator Tom Happ is officially adding a randomiser mode, which will shuffle the placement of orders to spice up repeat runs. Randomisers have been popular in recent years through mods for everything from Dark Souls to old Zeldas, and modders made one for Axiom Verge too. Now it’s becoming official, and you can try the beta now.

Axiom Verge’s randomiser mode will shuffle where items are found in each run of the metroidvania, which can add variety, challenge, and surprise. Such modes recapture some of the fun of playing for the first time by encouraging us to explore everything, and add drama to return visits. You might blaze through and be blessed with powerful gear early, or struggle to get by. But you won’t get actually stuck.

Happ explains in yesterday’s announcement that the randomiser is clever enough to ensure you will receive gear you need to pass certain barriers and obstacles (in that classic metroidvania way of gear-gating progression). The solution just won’t necessarily be found in the same place, or even in the same item. Some functions can be served by several items, after all.

The randomiser mode started as an Axiom Verge mod made by a number of people, who Happ says “have since worked with me to incorporate it into the game as an official mode of the game”. He adds, “They spent years working on this and refused any compensation I offered. It was a labor of love, and I’m hugely grateful to all of them.”

The randomiser also has advanced modes for savvy players who know how to exploit their way through parts of the game, and will take those into account. Happ also says they’re “looking at” including support for Crowd Control, the Twitch extension which can let viewers alter games by giving or taking items and screwing with the rules too.

The randomiser beta is available now in the Steam and Epic versions of Axiom Verge. See the blog post for details on how to opt in on each.

Happ notes that if people really dig the randomiser, they will “be sure to do something similar for Axiom Verge 2—and not take 6 years to do it!” Sadly for us, the sequel has so far only been announced for Nintendo Switch.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Metroidvania Axiom Verge Coming To PC In May

24

Axiom Verge free to keep on Epic Games Store right now

35

The 14 best Metroidvania games on PC

Castleprime

204

The Games That Got Away In 2015

Playing Catch (Up)

90

Latest articles

Best LMG in Warzone: a guide to LMGs in Call Of Duty: Warzone

FiNN or PKM?

Celebrate slapheads by watching this week's Mystery Steam Reviews

The brave and the bald

Battle.net client gets a nicer look

Have You Played… Plague Inc: Evolved?

The only game in existence where Greenland is your nemesis

2